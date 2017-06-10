The Android Wear market isn't doing too well these days, with most offerings either being too expensive or too ugly. However, it's important to remember that there's a second major player in the smartwatch game for Android users - Tizen. If you're looking for a handsome, capable smartwatch on the cheap, the Samsung Gear S3 frontier may be worth a look into. And now, you can get an open-box model for just $249.99 on eBay.

The S3 frontier sports a 1.3" 360p AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass SR+, an Exynos 7270 dual-core, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a sizable 380mAh battery. Headline features include Samsung's trademark rotating bezel, as well as Samsung Pay support. GPS and IP68 water resistance are also on board. It's important to note that this is the Bluetooth-only R760 model, not an LTE-capable version.

If you want a frontier of your very own, you can get one off of eBay from a reputable seller for just $249.99. It's open-box, but the original box and accessories are included. Alternatively, if you have to have a brand new watch, Samsung has the frontier for $299.99 plus a $50 eCertificate to samsung.com, effectively making the price a similar $249.99 if you were planning on buying something else from Samsung anyway. Check the source links to see the listings.