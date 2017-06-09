HTC and Android Police are teaming up to give you a chance to win the company's newest flagship, the U11. It's actually U11 launch day here in the US, so the timing couldn't get much better, right? We've got a single unlocked or Sprint (your choice) U11 to offer to our readers, and you can choose any one of the three launch colors here in the US, too (silver, blue, or black).

In the box, you'll also get HTC's new USB-C U Sonic earbuds with active noise cancellation and a quicker charger. The U11 works on all four major carriers in the US, too, so there's no worrying about compatibility.

The U11 features Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 835 processor, a 5.5" Quad HD LCD display, stereo Boomsound speakers (that sound awesome, by the way), IP67 dust and water resistance, and Android 7.1 Nougat. All in all, the U11 is a great device, and you've got a chance to win one free of charge from us today, courtesy of HTC.

You'll need to live in the US or Canada to enter, but otherwise, just use the Gleam widget below.

HTC U11 giveaway