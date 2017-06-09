With the launch of the Galaxy S8, Samsung became the latest tech company to try turning a smartphone into a computer with a special dock. It's not a crazy idea given how powerful our mobile devices have become, but the implementation has never been quite right. By all accounts, Samsung has come the closest yet to a usable solution with its DeX docking station, compatible with the Galaxy S8 or S8+. It would usually set you back £150, but Amazon is currently knocking more than $15 off that retail price.

The disk-shaped device allows you to connect your phone to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to create an Android-powered desktop computer. It includes a built-in fan to keep your phone cool while it handles the more complex tasks you might throw at it in desktop mode, and packs away flat if you want to transport it. In terms of connectivity, the station offers two USB-A 2.0 slots, USB-C for charging, a LAN Ethernet port, and an HDMI Output. In the box, you'll also get a fast charging USB-C wall charger and cable, plus a quick start guide.

You'll be getting the US version of the device, complete with full manufacturer's warranty. Currently, DeX has a rating of 3.7 out of 5 on Amazon, with the consensus nicely summed up thus: "An imperfect glimpse at a promising future."