Welcome to Friday! I am back after taking a short, but much needed, vacation. I'd like to give a huge shoutout to our very own Matt for holding down the fort while I was away — he did a great job. Moving along, today brings us a decent selection of apps for you to check out, including a few in here that I personally recommend (which will be bolded). And if you're itching for more, be sure to go check out Matt's post from Wednesday.
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Watermark Batch - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Metal Detector PRO - $3.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- QR & Barcode Scanner PRO - $3.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Round Corners - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Speedometer GPS Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Games
- Very Bad Company - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Fantasy Jungle - $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Infinity Loop Premium - $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Cikukua Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Faddy - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Vopor - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Yitax - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Ancient Brotherhood 3D lwp - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Atomic Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
Sale
Apps
- CleverBook Pro for Minecraft - $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Wakeup Light Alarm Clock - $5.49 -> $3.49; 2 days left
- Rotation Control Pro - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- WakeUp PRO - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Learn Japanese Pro - $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro - $3.99 -> $2.49; 7 days left
Games
- Chameleon Run - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Last Horizon - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Lumino City - $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Mage Gauntlet - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Sunburn! - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Guns'n'Glory Premium - $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Evoland - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Tiny Guardians - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Horas extras - $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours left
- Total Phone Cleaner - $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- EJuice Calculator - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- volume booster+ MTK (no Root) - $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Answer Call Easy PRO - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Ultra Sound Booster Pro - $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- BusyBox X Pro [Root] - $21.99 -> $10.99; Time left not specified
