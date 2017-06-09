- ...
-
95
59.
Android O feature spotlight: Enabling developer options requires your device's passcode
-
74
60.
Android O feature spotlight: Ongoing media notifications are now colored based on album art / thumbnails
-
57
61.
Android O feature spotlight: Camera app updated to v4.4, with small UI tweaks [APK Download]
-
82
62.
Android O feature spotlight: WiFi and cellular status bar icons switch positions again [order has been restored]
-
27
63.
Android O feature spotlight: Pixel Launcher gets a new teardrop icon shape
- View All 63 Articles In This Series
Among a few of the other changes that appeared in yesterday's third Android O Developer Preview, a new icon shape has appeared. Joining its squircle, rounded square, square, and circular brethren, Pixel Launcher users have the option to make their icons teardrop-shaped.
I think that the teardrop looks more like a chat bubble, like the Allo icon. Regardless of my feelings on the matter, this new option seems to be working with most devices on DP3 and the Pixel Launcher (Nexus 6P included).
Like some of the other changes present in the new Dev Preview, this one is quite small. Even so, there is probably someone out there who will enjoy this.
- Thanks:
- Laraib Zafar Khan
Comments