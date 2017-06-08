Two days ago, OnePlus announced the announcement of the OP5, which is scheduled for June 20th. Later that day, we leaked what the OP5 would look like. Now OnePlus has confirmed the leak with an image posted to the company's social media pages.

The image displays the phone from the back, with the OP5's dual back cameras and top antenna band in full view. No image of the front has been released by OnePlus officially, perhaps to delay the inevitable complaints about bezels until the launch day.

There really isn't anything else revealed by the picture; we'll likely have to wait until June 20 to receive confirmation of the phone's specs and other features. Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks, posted earlier that the OP5 would have a Snapdragon 835 CPU and 8GB of RAM.