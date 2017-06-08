It's becoming something of a tradition for a new phone to be subjected to durability tests on the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel. We've seen phones like the Galaxy S8 and Pixel come through the testing okay, but phones like the Nexus 6P and HTC U Ultra haven't fared so well. Today, it's the BlackBerry KEYone going under the knife/lighter/hands. Despite a strong start, the KEYone doesn't last.

You should be familiar with the various stages of JerryRigEverything's tests by now. It's the same lineup as usual with a screen scratch test, chassis scratch testing, flame test, and the infamous bend test. That last part is where things go wrong.

So, the phone is made of high-quality materials, but they aren't really glued together at all. The screen pops out as soon as it's bent, which could be a problem. A few owners have actually reported their screens popping out after a drop. Most phones have a layer of adhesive holding the screen in place, which also adds to the structural integrity of the phone. The KEYone doesn't have that, so it bends more easily, too. I suppose one upshot here is that the screen is easier to remove in the event you need to replace it.

Luckily, this is an easy fix if TCL wants to change the manufacturing process. The KEYone is going on JerryRigEverything's shelf of shame with other phones that failed the bend test. So, maybe you ought to pick up a case if you buy the KEYone.