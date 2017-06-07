It doesn't take long for TWRP to show up on a new major phone or tablet. For example, it took almost no time at all for the custom recovery to become available for the Exynos Galaxy S8 and S8+. Now TWRP fully supports HTC's latest flagship, the U11, plus a handful of other phones.

Without any further delay, here are all of the newly-supported phones:

HTC U11 (ocn)

Fairphone 2 (fp2)

Acer Liquid Z500 (Z500)

Samsung Galaxy Core Plus (cs02)

Xiaomi Mi 5s (capricorn)

Wingtech Redmi 2 (wt88047)

Lenovo A7000-a (aio_row)

BQ Aquaris X (bardock)

BQ Aquaris X Pro (bardock)

If you've never done it before, installing TWRP isn't too difficult. You can use the TWRP app to install the recovery and keep it updated, or flash it manually from your PC.