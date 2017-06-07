If you're not familiar with Samsung's SmartThings Hub, it essentially acts as a bridge between all your smart home products (the supported ones, anyway) and whatever device you want to control them with. If you've been wanting a SmartThings Hub and a mesh Wi-Fi network, you can do both with the new Samsung Connect Home.

Announced in March, the Connect Home's major selling point is that it's both a mesh Wi-Fi network system and a SmartThings hub. Just like the Google Wifi and similar products, the Connect Home comes in packs of one or three, which cost $169.99 and $379.99 respectively. For comparison, a single Google Wifi unit costs $129 and a three-pack costs $299. Samsung is also offering a 'Connect Home Pro' with more powerful hardware for $249 as a single unit (no three-pack is offered).

Up to five units can be used on a single network, if you need a large amount of coverage. Samsung says each unit should cover about 1,500 square feet (~140 square meters), but factors like home materials and wall placements can diminish that. Here are the full specifications for the Connect Home and Connect Home Pro:

Samsung Connect Home

(Available in Single and 3-Pack) Samsung Connect Home Pro Antenna 2x2 MU-MIMO 4x4 MU-MIMO 7EA 10EA (5GHz: 2EA, 2.4GHz: 2EA, BT: 1EA, ZigBee: 1EA, Z-Wave: 1EA) (5GHz: 4EA, 2.4GHz: 4EA¹, BT: 1EA, Z-Wave: 1EA) Processor 710 MHz Quad Core 1.7 GHz Dual Core Memory 512 MB (RAM) + 4 GB (Flash) 512 MB (RAM) + 4 GB (Flash) Connectivity Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth 4.1, 4x WiFi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz) Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth 4.1, 8x WiFi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz) WiFi Standards 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wave 2 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wave 2 Speed 3 AC1300 AC2600 (1733Mbps @ 5GHz, 800Mbps² @ 2.4GHz) (866Mbps @ 5GHz, 400Mbps @ 2.4GHz) Range 4 Single: up to 1,500 sq ft up to 1,500 sq ft 3-Pack: up to 4,500 sq ft Port RJ45 x 2, Power x 1 RJ45 x 2, Power x 1 Size 120 x 120 x 29.5mm (device) 147.5 x 148 x 78mm (package) 120 x 120 x 29.5mm (device) 147.5 x 148 x 78mm (package) Model Single: ET-WV520B ET-WV530B 3-Pack: ET-WV520K Price Single: $169.99 249.99 3-pack: $379.99

If you want to buy one (or three) for yourself, you can pre-order them from Best Buy at the source links below.