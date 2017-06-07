Article Contents
- 1 Press Release
- 1.1 Samsung Connect Home Features
- 1.2 PRODUCT SPECS:
- 1.2.1 ¹One of the 2.4GHz antenna is used for ZigBee, if SmartThings hub is enabled.
- 1.2.2 ²Data rates can be adjusted to 600Mbps if the SmartThings Hub is enabled.
- 1.2.3 3Based on IEEE 802.11ac specification; Wi-Fi speeds will vary based on range, site conditions, and other factors
- 1.2.4 4Wi-Fi coverage will vary based on home construction and layout.
If you're not familiar with Samsung's SmartThings Hub, it essentially acts as a bridge between all your smart home products (the supported ones, anyway) and whatever device you want to control them with. If you've been wanting a SmartThings Hub and a mesh Wi-Fi network, you can do both with the new Samsung Connect Home.
Announced in March, the Connect Home's major selling point is that it's both a mesh Wi-Fi network system and a SmartThings hub. Just like the Google Wifi and similar products, the Connect Home comes in packs of one or three, which cost $169.99 and $379.99 respectively. For comparison, a single Google Wifi unit costs $129 and a three-pack costs $299. Samsung is also offering a 'Connect Home Pro' with more powerful hardware for $249 as a single unit (no three-pack is offered).
Up to five units can be used on a single network, if you need a large amount of coverage. Samsung says each unit should cover about 1,500 square feet (~140 square meters), but factors like home materials and wall placements can diminish that. Here are the full specifications for the Connect Home and Connect Home Pro:
|Samsung Connect Home
(Available in Single and 3-Pack)
|Samsung Connect Home Pro
|Antenna
|2x2 MU-MIMO
|4x4 MU-MIMO
|7EA
|10EA
|(5GHz: 2EA, 2.4GHz: 2EA, BT: 1EA, ZigBee: 1EA, Z-Wave: 1EA)
|(5GHz: 4EA, 2.4GHz: 4EA¹, BT: 1EA, Z-Wave: 1EA)
|Processor
|710 MHz Quad Core
|1.7 GHz Dual Core
|Memory
|512 MB (RAM) + 4 GB (Flash)
|512 MB (RAM) + 4 GB (Flash)
|Connectivity
|Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth 4.1, 4x WiFi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz)
|Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth 4.1, 8x WiFi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz)
|WiFi Standards
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wave 2
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wave 2
|Speed 3
|AC1300
|AC2600 (1733Mbps @ 5GHz, 800Mbps² @ 2.4GHz)
|(866Mbps @ 5GHz, 400Mbps @ 2.4GHz)
|Range 4
|Single: up to 1,500 sq ft
|up to 1,500 sq ft
|3-Pack: up to 4,500 sq ft
|Port
|RJ45 x 2, Power x 1
|RJ45 x 2, Power x 1
|Size
|120 x 120 x 29.5mm (device) 147.5 x 148 x 78mm (package)
|120 x 120 x 29.5mm (device)
|147.5 x 148 x 78mm (package)
|Model
|Single: ET-WV520B
|ET-WV530B
|3-Pack: ET-WV520K
|Price
|Single: $169.99
|249.99
|3-pack: $379.99
If you want to buy one (or three) for yourself, you can pre-order them from Best Buy at the source links below.
- Source:
- Best Buy - Connect Home 3-pack,
- Connect Home 1-pack,
- Connect Home Pro
Press Release
RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. – JUNE 1, 2017 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced Samsung Connect Home will be available exclusively for pre-order on BestBuy.com starting June 4. Samsung Connect Home is the industry’s first Smart Wi-Fi System to combine fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for every room in a home with Samsung’s industry-leading smart home platform, Samsung SmartThings.
The Samsung Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System is available as a three-pack or single. Ideal for homes up to 4,500 square feet, the three-pack has an MSRP of $379.99. A single Connect Home is for homes up to 1,500 square feet and has an MSRP of $169.99. For homes with high bandwidth demands for gaming, streaming or home offices, a single Samsung Connect Home Pro is available at an MSRP of $249.99. A consumer can connect up to five Samsung Connect Home devices at once.
“Today’s smart homes have the power to deliver simple and efficient automation, but as families stream more content and buy more connected devices, it’s a struggle to get fast, reliable and extendable Wi-Fi coverage,” said Bill Lee, Vice President, Smart Home Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “With Samsung Connect Home, we’re redefining the whole home network to finally offer families a simple solution that expands Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home while offering the ability to monitor, automate and control smart devices using Samsung SmartThings. All of this with just a few taps on a smartphone.”
Samsung Connect Home Features
- Works As A SmartThings Hub – Samsung Connect Home is the only whole-home Wi-Fi system that works as a SmartThings Hub, making it compatible with hundreds of Works With SmartThings devices. With no monthly fees or subscriptions, Samsung SmartThings makes it easy to automate and manage your smart home, and gives you the flexibility to expand your smart home with lights, door locks, cameras, voice assistants, thermostats and more.
- Expandable mesh Wi-Fi network – Samsung Connect Home is easily expandable. Each router has a range of 1,500 square feet, and users can wirelessly connect up to five Samsung Connect Home devices for mesh network coverage of 7,500 square feet.
- Safe & secure – Consumers can rest easy knowing that Samsung Connect Home is protected by hardware-based security technologies. Automatic firmware updates provide additional safeguards to keep smart devices secure.
- Simple setup and unified management – Samsung Connect Home can be set up with easy-to-follow instructions using the Samsung Connect app. The app will guide placement of each Samsung Connect Home device throughout a home for optimal performance. Samsung Connect simplifies smart device management with automatic connectivity, convenient device integration and easy set-up. Using Samsung Connect, users can easily see and manage connected devices, set parental controls and allow guest access.
- Compact design – Samsung Connect Home replaces larger, antenna-laden routers with a simple, sleek and compact design that can be placed anywhere and everywhere in the home, even in plain sight.
“As we work with customers in stores and in their homes, we know how important it is to have fast, secure and reliable whole-home Wi-Fi, especially with more smart devices now connecting to the web,” said Mary Ortizcazarin, Vice President of Smart Home at Best Buy. “Samsung’s Connect Home Smart Wi-Fi System accomplishes this with strong Wi-Fi access in every corner of the home, and as a hub for the rest of your smart home.”
Samsung Connect Home will be available for purchase on July 2 at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com.
For more information, please visit http://www.samsung.com/us/explore/connect-home/ .
PRODUCT SPECS:
Samsung Connect Home
(Available in Single and 3-Pack)
Samsung Connect Home Pro Antenna 2x2 MU-MIMO 4x4 MU-MIMO 7EA 10EA (5GHz: 2EA, 2.4GHz: 2EA, BT: 1EA, ZigBee: 1EA, Z-Wave: 1EA) (5GHz: 4EA, 2.4GHz: 4EA¹, BT: 1EA, Z-Wave: 1EA) Processor 710 MHz Quad Core 1.7 GHz Dual Core Memory 512 MB (RAM) + 4 GB (Flash) 512 MB (RAM) + 4 GB (Flash) Connectivity Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth 4.1, 4x WiFi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz) Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth 4.1, 8x WiFi (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz) WiFi Standards 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wave 2 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wave 2 Speed 3 AC1300 AC2600 (1733Mbps @ 5GHz, 800Mbps² @ 2.4GHz) (866Mbps @ 5GHz, 400Mbps @ 2.4GHz) Range 4 Single: up to 1,500 sq ft up to 1,500 sq ft 3-Pack: up to 4,500 sq ft Port RJ45 x 2, Power x 1 RJ45 x 2, Power x 1 Size 120 x 120 x 29.5mm (device) 147.5 x 148 x 78mm (package) 120 x 120 x 29.5mm (device) 147.5 x 148 x 78mm (package) Model Single: ET-WV520B ET-WV530B 3-Pack: ET-WV520K Price Single: $169.99 249.99 3-pack: $379.99
¹One of the 2.4GHz antenna is used for ZigBee, if SmartThings hub is enabled.
²Data rates can be adjusted to 600Mbps if the SmartThings Hub is enabled.
3Based on IEEE 802.11ac specification; Wi-Fi speeds will vary based on range, site conditions, and other factors
4Wi-Fi coverage will vary based on home construction and layout.
Comments