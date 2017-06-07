Users of the popular television management app TV Show Favs have some new features to look forward to. MKDevelopment, the guys behind its development, are currently testing v4 of their app with a beautiful new material design version. The redesign is almost unrecognizable, and an enormous visual improvement over the previous version's dated Holo-era design. In addition to a visual overhaul, there are a few other new features, like app shortcuts. This latest release is still in testing so there may be more features to come.

If you watch a lot TV and need a way to manage it all, this app might be for you. You can keep track of each show you watch as well as mark your progress in it. It will even provide you with notifications for new episodes for the shows you follow. The app also offers you a personalized schedule, Trakt.tv integration, a widget, social platform support, a calendar sync feature, and content discovery to find new shows. I don't watch much TV or even have cable, myself, but even I can see the utility in easily managing progress with something like this.