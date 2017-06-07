The final build of Nova Launcher v5.2 is rolling out to users as we speak. It comes with the usual raft of performance improvements and minor fixes, but this update also brings a little Android O flair to your phone. Nova Launcher now has O-style notification dots. There's other stuff, too. But dots.
Here's the full changelog for Nova v5.2.
- Dots! Android O style notification badges
- Round searchbar style
- Performance improvements
- Minor fixes for Android O
You need to grant Nova notification access for dots, but after that's done you can choose the location and size of the dot. They appear on your icons to indicate there's a pending notification, and they disappear when you clear the associated notification. Android O will allow you to see notifications on the icon with a long-press, but Nova doesn't do that right now. In addition to the dot, there's a rounder search bar style, which looks pretty nice.
The app is live in the Play Store, but it's also on APK Mirror. Keep in mind, you need the Prime upgrade to get all of Nova's features.
