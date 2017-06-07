Google has made some pretty great commercials in the past, like the first Pixel ad and the Google Gnome April Fool's joke. The company has created a series of ads for the Google Home, mostly to highlight the Home's temporary price drop, and one of them is... not good.

The ad isn't too bad until the end, when the speaker says "And they'll be like 'O.M.G', and you'll be like 'I K-N-O.W'," at which point it entered Fellow Kids territory. The only other ad in the series (for the moment), called 'Celebrity,' isn't too bad though.