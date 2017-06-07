Article Contents
It's Wednesday, and I am still here covering for Jordan for the app sales post. Just like Monday's roundup, I have retained the formatting that Jordan uses. That means Free, and Sale apps are still split into two sections. It also means that any bolded text you see is there to highlight the apps that I have found personally interesting or worthwhile. Even the WTF section headed with ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ is here in all of its glory. Oh, and good news for all of you game lovers, you can see that there are quite a few standouts on sale today. So without further ado, go ahead and dig on in!
The 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Music Translator (Recognition) - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- CarBux lease & loan calculator - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Cambi Camera - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Anime Pose 3D - $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Furry.FM Pro Player - $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- IDareTo – Crush Social Anxiety - $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Terror Cave HD - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Orb Smash - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Dungeon999 - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Trident 2 for Zooper - $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Dinosaurs 3D Pro lwp - $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Cartoon Farm 3D Live Wallpaper - $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Zebro White Icon Pack - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Iggy-Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Smugy (Grace UX) - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Melon UI Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- TL White Shadow - $1.09 -> Free; 4 days left
- Stained Glass 3D LWP - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Shiny Blue Gray for Xperia - $1.59 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Ruby & Gold Theme for Xperia - $1.59 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Ink Black Theme for Xperia - $1.59 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Denim Jeans Theme for Xperia - $1.59 -> Free; Time left not specified
- Dark Copper - Theme for Xperia - $1.59 -> Free; Time left not specified
- AMOLED mnml KLWP (Unreleased) - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
Apps of the Week
- Bike Race Pro by T. F. Games - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
- SKOUT+ - Meet, Chat, Friend - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- OBDII Trouble Codes - $3.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Anime Girl Pose 3D - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Reminder Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- TimeSolutely Cute - $2.00 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- eQuran - $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- AG Contacts, Premium edition - $10.99 -> $5.49; 6 days left
- Clipboard Pro (License) - $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- eQuran English - $4.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Car Expenses Pro (Manager) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Mister Barista - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Battery Overlay Percent Key - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- DemiFit: Fitness for women - $14.99 -> $10.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Tennis Champs Returns - $2.99 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- Block Out HD Full - $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- A Tale of Survival - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Guppy - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Grim Legends (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Z.O.N.A Project X Redux - $2.20 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Z.O.N.A Project X - $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Survival Island 2 PRO - $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Bridge Constructor - $1.99 -> $0.30; Time left not specified
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise - $3.99 -> $0.30; Time left not specified
- Motorsport Manager Mobile - $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Teeny Titans - Teen Titans Go! - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Warrior Chess - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Tiny Guardians - $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders - $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- KAIP - Material Icon Pack - $1.69 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- NAZG Dark - Icons - $1.69 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- NAZG - Icons - $1.69 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Nexus 5 Rounded IconPack - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Nexus 5 Squared IconPack - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Tibetan Bells pro - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
