The US unlocked (US997) model of the LG G6 was made available for purchase less than a month ago (B&H is still calling it a 'New Release!' on its site), but it's already seeing some price cuts. The G6's price has been chopped by $50 to $549.99, and you can get an LG Watch Style included for just $50 extra.

The G6 features a 5.7" 1440p LCD display in an 18:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a dual camera setup on the back, a 5MP shooter up front, and a 3300mAh battery. There's also IP68 water resistance and wireless charging on board. On the other hand, the Watch Style sports a 1.2" 360p OLED display, a Snapdragon Wear 2100, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, and a 240mAh battery. And like the G6, it also has water resistance (albeit with a slightly lower IP67 rating) and wireless charging.

B&H will sell you a G6 on its own in your choice of Platinum or Black for $549.99, which is $50 off what it usually goes for (ignore that $699.99 figure on the site). And if you want a Watch Style added in, you'll add just $50 on top - significantly less than the $179.99 B&H is currently asking for the watch alone. Personally, if I were in the market for a G6, I'd pick the bundle up. Even if you don't end liking the Style, you can still sell it online for well over the extra $50 you paid for it. Check the source links below to see the listings.