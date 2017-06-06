If you've yet to join the wireless audio trend or are just dying for an upgrade to your existing gear, this giveaway is for you. 10 Android Police readers will win a Bluetooth speaker and some snazzy Bluetooth, active noise cancelling headphones from Tronsmart. This prize package has a combined value of $75, but it won't cost our winners a single cent.

The Tronsmart S4 active noise canceling Bluetooth headphones, which currently cost $49.99 at Amazon, are much more than your average wireless earbuds.

When it comes to noise canceling, it's important to pay attention the word active in "active noise canceling." You might see other products talk about sealing out external noise and other semantic tricks to make it seem like they are doing noise canceling. These headphones from Tronsmart are the real deal, reducing 95% of ambient noise up to 28 dB. On a noisy airplane or coffee shop? With these, you'll be in your own world.

Besides the noise canceling, these headphones have the latest and greatest hardware that supports high-quality audio both in terms of the audio production itself and supporting the best Bluetooth audio transfer protocols over Bluetooth 4.1.

And with active noise canceling, a Bluetooth connection, and high-fidelity audio, you might think the battery would be a constant source of concern. In fact, the battery supports 15 hours of continuous plays on a charge, so you don't need to worry about them running out of juice even on your longest days.

The other part of your prize is the Tronsmart T2 Bluetooth speaker. On Amazon, this speaker would run you $24.99, which is of course a good deal for a wireless speaker—but not as good as free, which is the price for our 10 winners.

When you want your audio to put you in your own solitary world, you'll opt for the headphones. But when you want to fill the room with high-quality sound with deep bass, you'll want this speaker.

This ultra-portable speaker has a water resistance rating of IPX56 and is drop-tested to 2 meters, so you can take it on all your adventures. With 12 hours of continuous play on a single charge, it has ample battery life for whatever you throw at it, too. Since it supports the latest and greatest Bluetooth 4.2, it'll be easy on your device's battery as well.

The contest will be closed at 11:59pm Pacific Time on Thursday, June 8th.

