For T-Mobile customers who have been patiently waiting for the Nougat update to come to their Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 edge, that light at the end of the tunnel is fast approaching. The carrier's gadget guy, Des, announced on Twitter that Android 7.0 will be rolling out to both devices in the coming days.
SOFTWARE UPDATE: @TMobile approval of #Nougat for Samsung Galaxy S6/S6 Edge! Software should start to rollout this week! pic.twitter.com/BiPhiw5NDo
— Des @TMobile 📱 Guy (@askdes) June 5, 2017
This means T-Mobile is definitely lagging behind its competitors when it comes to OS updates. It's been a full month since AT&T updated the same phones to Android 7.0 Nougat, something both Verizon and Sprint managed back in April. When it eventually arrives, you'll be treated to the following new features and enhancements, according to T-Mobile's update page:
- Split screen multitasking
- Revamped and expanded notification bar
- New, enhanced setup wizard
- Redone settings menu with easy to use built-in toggles
- Keyboard themes
- Performance improvements, including smaller app installs and better battery life
As always, this will be a staged rollout over the next few days, so don't panic if you don't see it just yet. Let us know what you think about it when it does hit your device.
