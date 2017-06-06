The day you've been waiting for is here. Actually, that's a lie. OnePlus is not announcing the OnePlus 5 today. The company is merely telling you when it's going to announce its next flagship phone. It'll be June 20th at 12PM Eastern.

There are no official details of the phone available just yet. What we have is the launch date, and the following email text, which is going out to newsletter subscribers today.

Friends, Ever since we dropped the news that the OnePlus 5 is on its way, we’ve been bombarded with questions. When are you launching the new phone? Where can I buy it? Does it have *insert feature*? We’re excited to announce that we’ll be sharing the answers to these and other questions soon. Join us live at 12:00 PM EDT on June 20 for the exclusive online reveal of the OnePlus 5. During our official keynote, we’ll talk at length about what makes the OnePlus 5 special. But, the celebrations don’t end there! Following our keynote, we hope to see you at our pop-up events around the globe. Want to learn more? Check out our launch page now for more information on the OnePlus 5 launch, and keep checking back for more updates soon. See you soon! Never Settle.

We've been expecting an OP5 launch soon as OnePlus is unloading its remaining OnePlus 3T stock. There was a leak recently that allegedly showed off the OnePlus 5, but we can't say if that was real yet. Okay, let's recap what do we know about the OnePlus 5.

It's a phone

It's called the OnePlus 5

It's being announced June 20th

Packs a Snapdragon 835

Did I mention it's a phone?

There's a landing page, which will eventually have pre-order information on it, but it's currently just a tease. For everything else, we'll have to wait and see.