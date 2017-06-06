The first gen FLIR One was only for iPhone, but the second gen had Android support. The problem: in those days microUSB still reigned supreme, and it was non-reversible. That meant some phones had the port facing the "wrong" way to use the FLIR One dongle. Today, FLIR is announcing a new third generation FLIR One thermal camera that adopts the Type-C port. There are plenty of other changes, too.

The new camera comes in two versions; the FLIR One and the FLIR One Pro. Both cameras have USB Type-C ports, so you can attach them to your phone facing inward or outward. They charge by Type-C as well. Yes, the cameras have their own batteries good for about an hour of use, so they won't drain your phone. FLIR is pretty proud of that USB port. Not only is it Type-C, there is a wheel at the base that can extend the port away from the body of the camera (FLIR calls this a "Onefit" connector). That means you can plug the camera into a phone without taking the case off, assuming you use one.

Left: FLIR One Pro, Right: FLIR One

FLIR One cameras use the company's MSX technology, which overlays the thermal camera feed from the Lepton sensor on a visible light image. The result is a thermal image with the edge detail of visible light. This is where the standard and Pro variants diverge a little. The FLIR One has a thermal sensor resolution of 80x60, but the Pro bumps that up to 160x120. That's the highest resolution sensor in this size range. The Pro camera can also read higher temperatures (400 degrees C versus 120 degrees C) and has extra image post-processing technology.

The FLIR One app is getting a makeover to go with the new cameras as well. For instance, the new app has a section on tips and tricks for the FLIR One, a list of connected apps, and better editing tools. Again, the Pro camera gets a few features the standard camera doesn't including multiple temperature spots and more detailed reporting tools.

FLIR One will retail for $199.99, which is $50 less than the previous version. The FLIR One Pro comes in at a much harder to swallow $399.99. Both versions of the camera are available for pre-order today on FLIR's website and will ship this summer. A version of the new camera with a microUSB connector is planned as well and should be out by the end of summer.