The image you see at the top of this post is the OnePlus 5, the next smartphone to be launched by OnePlus. The phone, as announced today, will be fully detailed on June 20th. We have corroborated this information with a second source and are highly confident this is an accurate image. This also debunks an earlier alleged live image of the phone, which we can state confidently is not representative of the production device.

The image tells us a lot about what the phone looks like, but aside from a dual-camera array and what appears to be OnePlus's trademark mute switch, we really can't glean too much else in terms of features here. We know the phone will have a Snapdragon 835 processor, but other details remain scant at this point. Still, this should give you a sense of where OnePlus's design direction is headed (a bit iPhone-y around back, if you ask me).

Whether we'll hear more about the OnePlus 5 on a substantive level before it launches remains to be seen, but at least now you've got a good visual sense of what OnePlus will be announcing on June 20th.