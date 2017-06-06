There are a handful of companies that almost never discount their products - Sonos is one of them. It's an occasion whenever we see a price cut at all on these wireless audio products, but this time, there's a rather sizable $100 reduction on the SUB. From now until June 18th, you'll be able to pick up a SUB for just $599 at a number of retailers.

The SUB, as you may be able to guess from its name, is a wireless subwoofer. It adds "dramatically deeper bass to any Sonos speaker" (Sonos' words, not mine) and produces zero vibrations. Inside its 36lb body, there are two Class-D digital amps. two force-canceling drivers, and dual acoustic ports. Sound frequency goes all the way down to 25Hz. This thing means business.

If you want one, you'll have quite a few retailers to choose from. Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Sonos, and a few more audio-oriented stores all have it for $599 (well, technically, Crutchfield wants $599.99), but it's ultimately up to you to decide which is the best choice for you. Both black and white models are being discounted. Keep in mind that this offer will last until June 18th.