Nowadays, there aren't many premium Android tablets on the market, largely due to the fact that very few people buy them. But if you are on the prowl for one, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 is among the best. And now, you can pick one up for over $100 off MSRP at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung.

In our review of the Tab S3, we found that it was a good tablet, with its main downfall being its price (which is less of a problem now). It sports a 6mm-thick metal body, a 9.7" 1536p HDR AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 13MP rear-facing camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 6000mAh battery. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and an S Pen is included.

If you're interested, you have a ton of retailers to choose from. All of them have both black and silver variants, aside from Sears. Amazon looks to be the absolute cheapest at $491.22 for the silver model, but other prices of $497.99 and $499.99 aren't far off. BuyDig is also including a free 7800mAh battery. Additional noteworthy stores include B&H, Best Buy, Samsung, and Walmart.

Check the source links below for all the retailers we could find that are offering this discount; we've also included both links for sites that separate listings by color. Samsung's site says that this discount will expire on June 17th.