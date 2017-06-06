Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Epic Little War Game

Android Police coverage: Epic Little War Game is the first new title in the series in three years, and it's out today

Epic Little War Game is the latest installment in Rubicon Development's turn-based strategy War Game series. It is an expansion on top of the mechanics already explored in previous titles. You can expect multiplayer gameplay for both PvP and co-op. There is even a random map generator that gives you an endless amount of stages to play in. If you are a turn-based strategy fan, Epic Little War Game is definitely one of the more polished titles on Android that squarely fits in this genre. You can pick up Epic Little War Game today for $5.99 upfront, and there are absolutely no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the acquisition.

--

It’s time to mobilize because the Little War Game is back and this time it is EPIC. The latest in the 3.5 million selling series of strategic war games offers an immense array of challenges that will push your battle tactics to the limit, and beyond. With a huge single player mode, online one-on-one or six player skirmishes, and gazillions of maps to dominate (not to mention a random map generator), Epic Little War Game raises the bar for strategy.

Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire

Android Police coverage: SEGA releases Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire, an idle-tapper meant to coast off of the nostalgia for an 18 year old game

While Sega has seen fit to use the Crazy Taxi name for this release, the fact that this is nothing like a Crazy Taxi game must have escaped them. Essentially this is an idle tapper with a Crazy Taxi theme. Even then, this is a poor excuse for an idle game. Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire takes everything there is to love about the series and throws it out the window. Honestly, I would appreciate if Sega left their existing intellectual properties alone when this is how they are going to use them. As you would expect, Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire contains advertisements and in-app purchases that run as high as $19.99 per item.

--

Let’s make some craaazy money. Be the boss of your very own Crazy Taxi empire. Prestige Mega Corp, a soulless ride share company, is ripping off your drivers to make corporate pigs rich. Fight the corporate machine and TAKE BACK the city. With just a cab, a cabbie and a dream build a fleet of cabs, amass untold wealth, and become the ultimate taxi tycoon. In SEGA’s all-new Crazy Taxi idle clicker just tap to unleash the mayhem. The more your driver’s deliver, the more cash you make. The crazier they drive the faster you earn. And the more you earn the happier you will be. So let the good times roll.

Alone Planet

Alone Planet is a beautiful looking monochromatic action puzzler that has you maneuvering your way through dangerous levels in order to solve challenging puzzles. I find what makes the game so striking is its use of the color red in each environment. While the majority of the game is colored in black and white, it is the red highlights that make your surroundings pop. You can grab Alone Planet today for $0.99 upfront, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

--

Forsaken and alone, a boy must find his way home. After being trapped in a mysterious dark planet, the little boy must explore this eerie, somber world filled with deadly traps and terrifying monsters. Embark on a journey to unearth the hidden secrets of this ancient place, discover its truth and escape.

TTTT

If you think that TTTT looks pretty simplistic, I would say that you are correct in that line of thinking. But that does not mean the gameplay isn't any fun. Honestly, I have not seen gameplay like this before, which is pretty appealing. Your task in the game is to maneuver through short and long traps. You do this by tapping on the screen. The trick is that you have to tap in coordination with the traps closing in on you. Keep in mind that these traps are actually triggered into closing on you by your taps. So you see, you tap to move, but the very same taps can destroy you. It is your timing that will allow you to make it to the end. TTTT is a premium game that is priced at $0.99, and there are zero advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

Tap, the player goes up and the trap closes. No tap, the player comes down and the trap opens. Unlock the Panel mode, the game becomes more fun and difficult "but it's not for everyone". Have fun.

Random Generation.

Panel mode (70% of the game).

8 difficulties.

3 medals.

3 themes.

illi

Controlling a platformer on a touch screen device can often lead to awkward controls. Some games can pull it off well, while others fail miserably. This is why many choose to go the route of a one button control scheme. illi is one such game. You see, you control a furry snail-like creature through a single jump button. You will guide this snail from one block to the next while avoiding any obstacles. While this sounds pretty simple, you can rest assured that the game is quite challenging. illi is available for $1.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with this acquirement.

--

illi is a polished one button platform puzzler. As the creature illi, you jump your way through a strange world where gravity follows you. Things you take for granted in your world is different here. illi travels through portals and enters barren worlds where she gathers light crystals that remain. The creature illi can bend the fabrics of the world and make gravity-defying jumps. Each new unique world introduces new mechanics, traps and obstacles, which will make each world a bigger and more difficult task than the last.

Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast

Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast is the sequel no one asked for, but everyone wanted. It takes the gameplay from Gambitious Digital Entertainment's Oh...Sir! The Insult Simulator and expands on the premise with a Hollywood theme. If you are new to the series, it is what the name implies, an insult simulator. You will duke it out against a plethora of opponents by lobbing you best insults in their direction. If this gameplay sounds appealing, you can pick up Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast for $2.99 without worry of any advertisements or in-app purchases.

--

The boys are back , and they look better than ever. Oh…Sir. The Hollywood roast is a brand new spin-off to the surprise indie hit of 2016, Oh…Sir. The Insult Simulator. This time around we’re taking tinsel town down a few notches, whilst classing up the joint. Play as one of many famous, but for legal purposes, slightly different pop culture icons and verbally spar with other Hollywood elitists using a deep battle system. Verbally joust by yourself or take your verbal skills on a global PR tour and battle friends and family from anywhere in the world.

Castleparts

Castleparts is a love letter to the classic arcade game Rampart. As you build your castle, you must blast cannonballs at your opponents who are doing the same. This is a mix of strategy, action, and tower defense games all rolled into one. Whether you were a fan Rampart or are just looking for a good castle defense title, Castleparts is a solid effort in an often forgotten about genre. You can grab Castleparts today for $2.99, and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with your download.

--

Classic castle building and cannon shooting strategy is back, but better. Strategically place your walls and shoot the weak points of your opponent. Cast spells to defend your walls or crush those of your enemies. Convert crystals to gold to supercharge your energy and win. Look down from the highest rampart at the enemy minions in the fields below and fire your cannons to destroy them. Wield the power of the elements as you drop thunderbolts and columns of fire on the walls of your opponents.

Skool Daze Reskooled!

Those of us old enough to remember the ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64 may recall a little game titled Skool Daze. It was a pioneer at the time and is considered one of, if not the first sandbox game. Well, it would appear that a remake has been released this week on Android and it goes by the name Skool Daze Reskooled!. At its heart, it contains the exact same gameplay found in the original, but with an all new veneer. For the price of $2.99, you can grab the new Skool Daze Reskooled! without any worry of advertisements or in-app purchases included in the release.

--

Be Eric the hero. Crack codes, fire catapults, hypnotise teachers, trap rats and frogs. Complete the tasks and don’t go over 10000 lines and get expelled. The 80’s smash hit game Skool Daze has returned with all the characters and trickiness of the original. Skool Sucks. In the role of our hero, Eric, you know that inside the staffroom safe are kept the school reports. And, being Eric, you realise that you must at all costs remove your report before it comes to the attention of the Headmaster.

HoloGrid: Monster Battle Tango

Once upon a time augmented reality apps were all the rage. Not only did Android have quite a few, but even the Nintendo 3DS also had a couple. Heck, I even remember Palm Pilot games that used AR. Well, it would seem that time has passed, and most interests in AR are fleeting at best. Well, it would appear that HappyGiant has decided to ignore the lack of interest in AR and developed HoloGrid: Monster Battle Tango. It is billed as a hybrid board game, collectible card game, and digital game in one. To be totally honest, it looks a lot like Holochess, which is a pretty cool idea. HoloGrid: Monster Battle Tango is available for $4.99 upfront and excludes all advertisements and in-app purchases.

--

HoloGrid: Monster Battle Tango is an original Next-Gen Augmented Reality gaming concept by HappyGiant featuring the Monsters of VFX Legend Phil Tippett. A "Hybrid" Board Game, Collectible Card Game (CCG), and Digital Game in one, it delivers to players a new type of AR gaming experience. This is the Tango Edition of the game.

Farming Simulator 18

Another year, another round of simulator games. This week we see the release of Farming Simulator 18. As you can guess, this is a farming simulation game. You can harvest crops as well as raise livestock. The big draw, of course, is the number of machines you can operate. This is where the real simulation gameplay lives. Driving around in your tractor or harvester is an experience many won't ever have in real life. If that sounds like an appealing proposition, you can download Farming Simulator 18 for $4.99. Just keep in mind that there are in-app purchases that range up to $2.99 per item.

--

Become a modern farmer in Farming Simulator 18. Immerse yourself in a huge open world and harvest many types of crops, take care of your livestock - cows, sheep, and pigs - take part in forestry, and sell your products on a dynamic market to expand your farm. You have access to a huge selection of over 50 farming vehicles and machines, faithfully recreated from over 30 of the biggest names in the industry, including AGCO’s most respected brands: Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra. Drive and use brand new equipment and harvest sugar beet, potatoes, wheat, canola, corn, and for the first time sunflowers.

Imprisoned Light

Imprisoned Light is a pretty dope looking arcade platformer. It reminds me a lot of the game Joust, but with a Shovel Knight skin. The gameplay consists of you platforming in a static stage while destroying as many enemies as you can. When you kill an enemy, you get to collect their soul. You use these souls to fill up a crystal. Once the crystal is filled, you move on to the next stage. So sure, this is a simple concept, but it is a fun one too. Imprisoned Light is a free app that does contain advertisements. There are no in-app purchases included, but that does mean you will not be unable to remove those ads.

--

A pixel art graphics style 2D action-rpg platformer. Holy war against demons. A very powerful ancient demon attacks the kingdom and corrupts its holy light crystals. The demon imprisoned the holy guardian of the kingdom into one of the corrupted light crystals. In absence of the holy guardian, the kingdom will be opened to all attacks from its enemies. Now... The Salvation of the kingdom lies in our heroes hands.

Just Ski

Okay, at first glance I must concede that Just Ski looks a lot like a cheap version of Alto's Adventure, and in some ways that is true. The graphics are nothing to drool over. But it is the gameplay that really makes this game shine. You see, you are required to control each and every jump you make with extreme precision. This requires a lot of skill and practice, though once it clicks, it clicks. If you would like to give Just Ski a try, it is available for free, though there are advertisements included in the title. You will also find that in-app purchases are not present, but that does mean you won't be able to remove the ads.

--

A challenging minimalist skiing game powered by physics.

Sheepwith

Sheepwith is a strange little game where you tow a sheep around with your biplane. An odd premise for sure, but a fun one too. The game plays out like a sidescrolling platformer, but instead of jumping, you are flying around avoiding obstacles. Your goal, of course, is to save the sheep. You can install Sheepwith for free, though there are advertisements present. Sadly these ads are not able to be removed as there are no in-app purchases in the game.

--

What a day. I flew a biplane through a tight canyon barely escaping deadly spikes while saving a lost lamb from a pack of hungry pink wolves. I was just catching my breath when I saw a piranha approaching a sheep in scuba gear in the water. And it was only 5:00 AM.

Bouncy Hoops

Boiling a game down to the basics can often lead to a lot of fun. Bouncy Hoops offers such an experience by taking basketball and tweaking it to its core of only getting the ball in the net. You do this by tapping on the ball in order to make it bounce in the direction of the basket. Once you make a shot, you are required to turn around and make another. This continues until you miss your next shot. Think of it like an endless game of street ball. Bouncy Hoops is a free-to-play release that contains in-app purchases that range up to $0.99 per item.

--

Bounce, shoot, swish and slam the rock to become the king of the court in this high score arcade challenge. Bouncy Hoops is a basketball game for all the street ballers and shot callers. The school yard ankle breakers and the downtown dagger shooters. No bricks allowed. Can you get on fire and beat your chump friends before the buzzer sounds? Step up and see.

Kidu: A Relentless Quest

Kidu: A Relentless Quest is a unique looking puzzle platformer that is designed around low poly art. The game uses your accelerometer in order to explore each level more than you could by normal platforming standards. By shifting your device, you will be able to see more of your surroundings, which may just reveal a hidden element that will allow you to progress further. Kidu: A Relentless Quest is free to download, though it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $1.99 per item.

--

KIDU: A Relentless Quest is a totally free game. Discover fourteen unique levels where you will live incredible adventures. Make use of the accelerometer and be advised with the perspective to solve the puzzles suggested by INvoluntary Games Studio. The first low poly game that uses the accelerometer of the device in order to have amazing perspective views. The game is available in several languages: english, spanish, french, german, italian, portuguese, traditional chinese, symplified chinese, korean, hindi and russian.

DEAD PLAGUE: Zombie Outbreak

Top down twin-stick shooters are pretty popular on Android. You could even say zombie-themed shooters have exploded on the platform. But can you say that zombie-themed twin-stick shooters are a dime a dozen? Yeah probably, but who cares when you are shooting zombies? If you couldn't quite tell, DEAD PLAGUE: Zombie Outbreak is exactly that, a twin-stick zombie shooter. If using touch screen controls for a twin-stick shooter sounds appealing to you, you can grab DEAD PLAGUE: Zombie Outbreak for free. Just don't forget that there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $9.99 per item present in this release.

--

A few months ago, the secret Research Center leaked a lethal virus "DEAD PLAGUE". The warm tropical environment spread the virus rapidly, turning people into enraged zombie mutants. An organization named “BIOCORP” stood out to prevent the virus from spreading. You have been assigned into their strike team to work in the dangerous infected areas to collect DNA samples and reveal the mystery behind the outbreak. There is hope that a cure can be made. Act quickly and decisively to defend mankind from a killer virus spreading across in this survival and action packed top down 3D shooter.

Armored Kitten

Hey, what do you know, here is another zombie-themed twin-stick shooter. This time around the game is focused around the silly premise of an armored cat annihilating said zombies. You can also expect mutants and other creatures showing up as cannon fodder, if you are tired of only shooting zombies. Armored Kitten is a free-to-play release that does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $9.99 per item.

--

Armored Kitten’s unique art style and humour makes the best and totally insane twin stick shooter seen so far on mobile. Get your Combat Armor and Double Barrel Shotgun ready for an epic battle with the living dead, enraged zombies, mutants and other hellish creatures coming from the breached Abyss of hell. Single Player Massacre lies thru unique destructible environments such as the Mars Surface, the Bio Labs, and the Hydroponic Garden. Tons of unlockable content, including dozens of Weapons, Armor Sets, Combat skills, and Upgrades.

Glass 2 Glass

Glass 2 Glass has a simple premise. Pour liquid into one large glass in order to have enough liquid to fill another. This second glass will have a constantly shifting amount that needs to be filled. So it can become quite challenging trying to guess how much liquid you need in the first glass to fulfill your task. Just keep in mind that Glass 2 Glass is a free release that contains advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $9.99 per item.

--

We have added an all new PvP game mode. Compete with friends and rivals all over the world. Fill too little and fail, Fill too much and fail, Perfectly pour liquid from glass to glass, Requires brains over brawn/ Requires feel over skill, Put your sense of perception to use and perfectly pour your drink from one glass to another. Fill it to the brim to get a perfect score. Not too much, Not too little, Just give it the right touch.

BalanCity

I am sure most of you are familiar with city building games, either on PC or mobile. They are a lot of fun in their own right. But what if you took the gameplay from a city builder and mixed it with a platform balancing game? Well, it would appear that BalanCity is taking that idea and are running with it. The premise is just as silly as you would expect. You need to balance an assortment of different buildings on a platform that could easily topple over at any given moment. It takes a lot of skill and patience to get your balancing skills just right. If that sounds like an enjoyable game, you can pick up BalanCity for free, though it does contain advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $19.99 per item.

--

Will your city survive the test of balance? See it for yourself.BalanCity is a city building / balance physics game. It's a mixture between old school SimCity and Jenga. You must build the tallest towering city over a balancing platform while keeping your citizens happy. You can build residences, offices, power plants, train stations, airports, landmarks and more. You can play in different game modes:

Free Build: A sandbox where your only limit is gravity.

Scenarios: Based on real life cities, you must build all the landmarks before the city collapses.

Fling Fighters

Fling Fighters is like a 2D game of horseshoes, but you are throwing those horseshoes at an opponent. The premise is simple, pick your favorite fighter and then lob items at your adversary. It plays out much like any fighting game, where you try to progress through an assortment of enemies to eventually fight with an evil boss. Once you defeat a boss, you unlock their hidden treasure chest full of loot. This loot will consist of new items for you to play with. Fling Fighters is available as a free-to-play release. So that does mean you can expect advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $19.99 per item.

--

Fling hard or go home. There's no other way to conquer the five islands of ultimate challenge. Once conquered, you must defend them against Fling Fighters from all over the world. Fling Fighters is a fling combat game where you time each attack for maximum effect. You jump and you evade enemy throws. You wait for the right moment to throw your weapons. While you're at it, you must keep attention of your surrounding to avoid getting trapped in steel cages, electrocuted with hi-voltage traps or falling off of a train. At the same time, you should force your opponent to these exact traps to get an advantage over them.

The Cheetah

Role playing as a cheetah may not be at the forethought of ideas for RPG games. Never the less, Swift Apps LTD has created a game that allows you to do just that. You can explore, hunt, and team up with other players. It is up to you how you want to play. There is even a PvP mode, for those that want to measure their cheetah abilities against others. The only downside I could find is that The Cheetah is a free-to-play release. That means all the drawbacks to such a title are present with the inclusion of advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

--

Become one of the fastest animals on Earth today. Explore wide and hot savannas as a cheetah and develop your skills to become the best of best. Encounter different kinds of wild enemies and prey, ally with other cats or try to compete with them - the choice is yours in this RPG. You can try yourself in one of two modes: CO-OP or PVP - everything in Online Real-Time Multiplayer. Play with people from all over the World.

SUP Multiplayer Racing

SUP Multiplayer Racing is exactly what you would expect out of a free-to-play racing game on Android. First and foremost there are advertisements and in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item. Since this is a multiplayer focused game, those IAPs are pretty concerning. Whoever purchases the most upgrades for their vehicle will obviously have the best advantage. So if you are not looking to spend a fortune in order to be able to compete with those that do, you might just want to skip this one.

--

GEAR UP and make your engines roar for the craziest FREE MULTIPLAYER RACING EXPERIENCE. Leave your rivals in the dust: drift, jump, blast off with boosters, and reach the finish line in one piece.

Compete with up to 3 opponents from around the world on stunning tracks

Smash others off the track and push your car to the limit. Boost, jump, and drift your way to victory.

Have fun with emojis: give your rivals a wink as you fly by

Bet on your victory to earn gems.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.