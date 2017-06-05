The time has come for a new mobile Humble Bundle, and it's similar to one we saw before. This is the second iteration of the Crescent Moon Games Humble Bundle, which comes with eleven games if you unlock all three tiers. It just started, so you've got two weeks to make up your mind.

As with other recent bundles, there are three tiers that are unlocked depending on how much you pay. The base level is $1 or more and includes Stellar Wanderer, Exiles, Almightree: The Last Dreamer, and Atomic Super Lander. If you pay more than the average (currently at $4.55) you will also get The Deer God, Maze Lord, Ravensword: Shadowlands, and Aralon: Forge and Flame. The top tier requires a payment of $5 or more and includes Legend of the Skyfish, 2-bit Cowboy Rides Again, and The Deep Paths: Labyrinth Of Andokost.

All the games are DRM-free and several have been tweaked to account for the lack of in-app purchases (that's a good thing). As usual, you can choose how your payment is split up between Humble Bundle, developers, and charity.