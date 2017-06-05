Google is rolling out new Android builds for its devices today, but it'll take a few days for the OTA to reach your device the old-fashioned way. If you want, the system images and OTA files are already available for sideloading. Pixel owners who have been experiencing freezes might not want to wait. Google says this update should address that problem.
Again, there are several builds for Pixel devices depending on the carrier it's being used on. Here are all the new builds.
- Pixel – NHG47N, NJH34C, NJH47B, NKG47L
- Pixel XL – NHG47Nv, NJH34C, NJH47B, NKG47L
- Pixel C – N2G47W
- Nexus 6P – N2G47W
- Nexus 5X – N2G47W
- Nexus 6 – N6F27E
- Nexus Player – N2G47X
- Nexus 9 LTE – N4F27E
- Nexus 9 Wi-Fi – N9F27C
You can get the new builds as factory images and as OTA updates. You need to have an unlocked bootloader to use the factory images, but OTAs are available to anyone so long as you're updating from the right version. Other than the Pixel freezing fix, these updates should resolve a number of security flaws. The Android security bulletin has all the details. Note, that long list of critical CVEs from Qualcomm is from the last three years as a reference.
- Source:
- System Images,
- OTA Updates,
- Security Bulletin
Comments