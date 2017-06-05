- ...
-
108
53.
Google releases February platform distribution numbers, Nougat inches over 1%
-
98
54.
March 2017 platform distribution: Nougat surges, but still only 2.8% of devices
-
116
55.
Android platform distribution for April 2017 shows another solid gain for Nougat
-
78
56.
May 2017 Android platform distribution shows another big gain for Nougat and a small uptick for older versions
-
31
57.
June 2017 Android platform distribution stats see steady rise for Nougat and not much else
- View All 57 Articles In This Series
With another month of Android version stats released, Google's latest version of its mobile operating system saw predictable gains, ticking up a total of 2.4 points versus a little over a month ago. All other versions of the platform either held steady or declined, with Android 5.1 and 4.4 seeing the largest losses, at 0.7 points each.
Android Gingerbread, Jelly Bean, and KitKat also saw minor drops, thought Marshmallow held steady at 31.2% of the pie.
Today is an especially well-timed release of the monthly numbers given Apple's WWDC press conference saw Tim Cook take the annual shot at Android's OS version fragmentation.
To be fair, Nougat is closer to 10% now.
Android version stats, June 2017
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|1.0
|0.8
|-0.2
|4.0
|0.8
|0.8
|0
|4.1
|3.2
|3.1
|-0.1
|4.2
|4.6
|4.4
|-0.2
|4.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0
|4.4
|18.8
|18.1
|-0.7
|5.0
|8.7
|8.2
|-0.5
|5.1
|23.3
|22.6
|-0.7
|6.0
|31.2
|31.2
|0
|7.0
|6.6
|8.9
|+2.3
|7.1
|0.5
|0.6
|+0.1
- Source:
- Android Developers
Comments