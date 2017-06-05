Article Contents
Have no fear fellow readers, Jordan will be back this Friday. Until then I will be your app sale guru. Seeing that I am new to this type of post, I hope to deliver as good of a list as my associate. I have retained any and all formatting used in previous listings. Obviously, you can see the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ section is here as well. Keep in mind that this section is subjective, so my tastes may differ from Jordan's. With that said, let's get into some app sales!
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- GPS Speed Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Metal Detector PRO - $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Alphabet Soup - Cutie Monsters - $3.54 -> Free; 1 day left
- Boogie Bots - $3.55 -> Free; 1 day left
- Cutie Monsters HD - $3.86 -> Free; 2 days left
- Terror Cave VR - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Fairytale Kart Race (No Ads) - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Laserbreak Renegades - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Laserbreak Escape - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp - $1.24 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Lux Dark - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 hours left
- Paper Windmills 3D Pro lwp - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Pixel Icon Pack - Nougat UI - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- WIBE Theme for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Monoic White Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- minty CM13/CM12 Theme - $1.49 -> Free; Time left not specified
Sale
Apps
- Aqua Mail Pro Key - $4.99 -> $2.49; 1 hour left
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) - $1.98 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- ManageBox - $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- Twilight Pro Unlock - $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Just Money - Expense Manager - $7.49 -> $3.99; 4 days left
- Device ID Masker [Xposed] - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Add and subtract 10 in German - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Quick App Lock Pro - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Glextor App Mgr & Organizer - $4.49 -> $2.49; 7 days left
- WRIO Keyboard (+2500 emoji) - $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- TravelSafe Pro - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- KeyChord - Piano Chords/Scales - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Prison Run and Gun - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Paint by Numbers - Animals PRO - $4.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Zoolax Nights:Evil Clowns Full - $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Star Nomad 2 - $6.99 -> $3.99; 7 days left
- Brightstone Mysteries (Full) - $4.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Super NUMBERS for kids! FULL - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Lemegeton Master Edition - $9.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel Black AMOLED - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- SuperWall Video Wallpaper - $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Liven Wallpaper - $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- I Am Not Rich - $399.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Cat Tractor - $0.99 -> Free; Time left not specified
