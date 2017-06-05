

Have no fear fellow readers, Jordan will be back this Friday. Until then I will be your app sale guru. Seeing that I am new to this type of post, I hope to deliver as good of a list as my associate. I have retained any and all formatting used in previous listings. Obviously, you can see the ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ section is here as well. Keep in mind that this section is subjective, so my tastes may differ from Jordan's. With that said, let's get into some app sales!

As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.

Free

Apps

GPS Speed Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left Metal Detector PRO - $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

¯\_(ツ)_/¯