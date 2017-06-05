VR is not everyone's cup of tea yet and that's understandable. Great headsets cost a lot of money and require a powerful computer setup, and affordable headsets have a lot of limitations and don't really provide a good-enough reason to use them once the novelty wears off. But Google's Daydream View is one of the most decent options in the latter category and it's about to get better once Daydream 2.0 rolls around and casting capabilities let you share your experiences with friends and people around you.

If you want to get ready for that and need a little incentive, the Google Store has a nice deal on the Daydream View headset. If you grab one between now and June 18 11:59pm PT, you will get a $25 Google Play credit. That must be redeemed on your Google Payments account by the end of 2017 and will be valid for use until the end of 2018.

There's a limit of 1 credit per user and the offer is only valid for accounts in the US. Also, it's not an outright discount on your purchase but free credit to buy more stuff from Google, but still, it's a bonus of 31% over your $79 purchase. VR apps and games tend to be a little expensive, so $25 is welcome if you want to stock up on 4-5 decent titles. If that sounds enticing to you, hit the source link below and make sure you put your order in before June 18.