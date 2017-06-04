The Google account dashboard is a pretty cool way to see what's going on with your Google account, and the last time we ran a poll utilizing stats from it, we asked you how many apps Google thought you'd installed to your various devices. This week, we're doing Google Photos.

To see how many Photos are synced to your Google Photos account, just head to https://myaccount.google.com/dashboard and scroll down until your see the entry for Photos, as shown below.

So, how many photos are synced to your account? I'm at a little over 8,000 at this time, and that honestly doesn't seem like a lot to me (my Lightroom catalog contains over twice as many). I'll be curious to see how many of your break into the five-figure ranges.

How many photos are on your Google Photos account? Under 100

100-999

1,000-2,499

2,500-4,999

5,000-9,999

10,000-19,999

20,000-39,999

More than 40,000. View Results