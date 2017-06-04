Now that Android O is on the horizon, it seems like many phone manufacturers have opted to completely ignore Android 7.1. A few devices have been updated, such as the OnePlus 3/3T and Nextbit Robin, but not many. Now it seems the Moto Z Play has become Motorola's first phone (in the US, at least) to get Android 7.1.

Here's the full update description from Motorola:

INTRODUCTION We are excited to announce a new software update for Moto Z Play. This update brings important improvements to your phone.

For more information on Motorola updates and repairs, visit us at www.motorola.com/mymotoz. NOTE: You cannot downgrade to a previous software version after installing this update. ENHANCEMENTS This update introduces changes including the following: Android™ 7.1.1 Nougat: Many enhancements including new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls and improved data saver and battery features.

Video calling: Duo is a one-to-one video calling app for everyone – designed to be simple, reliable and fun so you never miss a moment.

Android security: Includes the updates of Android security patches until June 1st 2017.

Stability improvements: Includes changes that fix bugs and improve the stability of your phone.

Moto Mods™ support: Updates the Moto Mods platform to the version 2.0.

You can see the new features in Android 7.1 here, but keep in mind some of those abilities (like the fingerprint gestures) might not be available on the Z Play.

In a similar note, Motorola seems to be rolling out Android 7.1.1 to the Moto X Play in India, but that could just be a soak test for now. You can find more information about the Z Play's update at the source link below.