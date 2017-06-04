The Google Home was the first (and currently only) smart speaker with Google Assistant, introduced at Google I/O 2016 and released near the end of last year. Since then it has gained support for nearly every major smart home product, and Google added multi-user functionality as well. If you've been waiting for a price drop to buy it, now's your chance - the Home is $109 almost everywhere it's sold.

If you're completely unfamiliar with the Google Home, allow me to explain the basics. It's a smart speaker, much like Amazon's Echo, using Google Assistant. Once you set it up with the Home app, you can ask it questions, start playing music from a variety of services using voice commands, and even use it as a Google Cast speaker.

We have added links to all the discounted Google Home listings below. If you see it on sale anywhere else, let us know in the comments.