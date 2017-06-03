Samsung's 'Device Maintenance' app has been around in various forms for a while now, initially being called 'Smart Manager' on the Galaxy S6 and S7. Much like the hundreds of cleaner tools on the Play Store, it performs tasks like clearing memory and deleting unnecessary files. Now Samsung has uploaded Device Maintenance to the Play Store, to update it outside of system updates.

Here's the official list of features from the Play Store listing:

- Reports the current condition of a customer's smartphone on a 100-point scale;

- Optimizes a smartphone in one simple click;

- Analyzes battery usage on a per-app basis and saves battery power by checking unused apps via App power monitor;

- Identifies battery-draining apps;

- Provides Power saving mode and Maximum power saving mode to ensure that the user can enjoy their smartphone for an extended period of time;

- Offers a feature to remove unnecessary files automatically;

- Configure your Galaxy device in a desired mode. Select from four Performance modes to give your smartphone to perform better: Optimize mode, Game mode, Entertainment mode, and High performance mode;

- Manages and frees up RAM efficiently;

- Detects malware (viruses, spyware) and provides real-time protection for smartphones; and

- Offers two widget types and an edge panel for customer convenience.

The version currently live on the Play Store is 1.0.24.19, which fixes an issue related to Bixby and the app's update button. You can find it at the Play Store below, but it will obviously only work on Samsung devices.