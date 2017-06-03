Last month, Google consolidated all of its family-sharing products under the new Family groups feature. From the new Family page, you can easily manage who has access to YouTube TV, Keep notes, content from Google Play, and more. Another component of Family groups, a shared calendar, is going now live for some users.

The premise behind the family calendar is simple. When you create a family on Google, a calendar called 'Family' automatically appears for all members in Google Calendar. Anyone in the family can modify events and rename the calendar, but non-family members cannot be added.

While this isn't a groundbreaking feature, as sharing a calendar between Google accounts has been possible for years, this does make sharing events between family members a bit simpler. In addition, this also avoids duplicate calendar events when one member shares an event with another. Let us know if you have it in the comments below.