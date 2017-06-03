Article Contents
Welcome to the first weekend of June! It's hard to believe that 2017 is practically half over, but we all must trudge on. Due to some unforeseen circumstances, I had to delay yesterday's apps post. But, fret not, dear readers! We have plenty for you to choose from today. I do recommend that you go back to check Wednesday's post to see if anything there that interests you is still free/on sale.
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Astro Music Plus - $3.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Volume Plus - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Flashlight PRO - $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Karate Stars - $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Music Translator (Recognition) - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Vibration Meter PRO - $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Sonic Loops Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Daniel Tiger's Day & Night - $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Pool Break Pro 3D Billiards - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Sorcery! - $4.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Felinia's World - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Photo Puzzles - $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Toca Lab: Elements - $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Luxury 3D - IconPack - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- MATERIALISTIK ICON PACK - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- SIMPAX ICON PACK - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- DOS Watch Face - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Mr.Time : Moon Flow - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : Royal Blue - $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mr.Time : Time Recode - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- Origami Instructions Pro - $2.99 -> $0.99; 22 hours left
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro - $2.99 -> $0.99; 22 hours left
- DD-WRT Companion - $3.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Business Card Reader Pro - $14.99 -> $4.99; 3 days left
- Crop Video Instantly - $3.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- QR & Barcode Scanner Pro - $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Video2me Pro 2017 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Manual Camera - $2.99 -> $1.49; 4 days left
- Full Screen Pic PRO - $3.35 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Network Analyzer Pro - $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Cursive Writing Wizard Premium - $3.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator - $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- My Dictionary: polyglot - $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- EZ Notes - Notes & To-Do Lists - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Alarm Plus Millenium - $3.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Harp Hero (harmonica) - $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- Angry Neighbor Hello from home - $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Paranormal Territory 2 - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Wake the Cat - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- After the End Forsaken Destiny - $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Stickman Legends: Shadow Wars - $4.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. - $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Catan - $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Watch Phase - Watch Face - $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Mation - Icon Pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Desire - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Desire Black Glyph - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Desire Black Gold - $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- New York Mysteries (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Hidden temple - VR Adventure - $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Mr.Time : Batmobile - $1.75 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Mr.Time : Champagne Gold - $1.75 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Mr.Time : CogsWorth - $1.75 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Mr.Time : Complication - $1.75 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Mr.Time : Metallic Blue - $1.75 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Mr.Time : Signal - $1.75 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Cosmo - Icon pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Cyano - Icon pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Fuxia - Icon pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Krypton - Icon pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- NEW YORK Digital Clock Widget - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Sun - Icon pack - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SL THEME COSMO - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SL THEME CYANO - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SL THEME DANGER - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SL THEME FUXIA - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SL THEME SECTOR - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- SL THEME SUN - $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Weatherback Wallpaper pro - $2.49 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Diamond - $399.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- FourInOne Video Selfie - $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Crank Cycling Computer Pro BLE - $24.99 -> $0.99; 22 hours left
- Premium Unlimited WiFi Trials - $6.99 -> $3.99; 5 days left
