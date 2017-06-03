After earning $1.3 million on Kickstarer, the Nextbit Robin was released to the public to mostly good reviews. Earlier this year, Nextbit was acquired by Razer, seemingly putting an end to the Robin lineup. On the bright side, the Robin has continued to drop in price, and now you can find it for just $129.99 on eBay.

The Robin has a Snapdragon 808 processor, a 5.2" 1080p IPS LCD, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage with 100GB of cloud space (who knows how long those servers will keep working), a 2,600mAh battery, and USB Type-C for connectivity. The phone obviously isn't as fast as 2017 flagships, but it should still be speedy enough for most tasks. It also uses Qualcomm QC 2.0 for fast charging.

However, there are a few issues with the Robin you should be aware of before buying one. The exterior finish scratches off easily, and it's not exactly the most durable phone on the planet, so you should probably get a case. And Nextbit will no longer honor warranties past the end of June, so if your Robin breaks, you're out of luck.

Still, you won't find another comparable device in terms of performance and features for this price (at least in the US). Plus, the Robin is supported by LineageOS.