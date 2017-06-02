As early as October 2014, Sony began beta testing the Xperia Home app, a special launcher exclusive to the company's high-end smartphone devices. In what must be one of the longest beta tests in history, the app still hasn't seen a final version. Until now, it was only possible to get the app from Sony in the Google+ community or sideload it from somewhere like APKMirror. It's still in beta, but Sony is finally making it available to download through the Play Store.

Sony's app has a pretty good reputation, not least because it was the first OEM launcher to integrate the swipe-right for Google Now gesture. The bump to the latest version of the launcher, 10.2.A.3.20, means it's now compatible with newer Xperia devices, such as the A1, XA1 Ultra, XZs & XZ Premium. There are a number of additions in the update, the changelog for which you can see below:

• Promise icons shown when installing applications.

• New startup animation.

• Stage icons aligned with desktop grid.

• Settings menu reorganized.

The Xperia Home team also outlined a couple of ongoing issues with the launcher, namely that promise icons cannot be moved while an application is downloading and icon graphics will not become available during installation. The latter is apparently due to an issue with Google Play that they hope to find a fix for in the future.

If you own a Sony Xperia device and you'd like to become a beta tester, you can do so by following this link.