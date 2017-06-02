Google Assistant debuted last year in Allo, but it wasn't until Assistant arrived on the Pixel and Google Home that we really got to see what it could do. However, Home was only available in the US at first. It came to the UK later, but America's neighbor to the north was left hanging. Not anymore—Google Home launches in Canada on June 26th.

Home will understand both English (the kind with extra "ehs" and "sorrys," I guess) and Canadian French when it launches later this month. The feature set appears to be the same, so many smart home devices and services will work with Google Home out of the box.

Pre-orders are live at the Google Store and Best Buy Canada. It looks like the price will be $179.99. It will be for sale at plenty of other retailers on launch day, including Indigo, London Drugs, Rogers, Staples, The Source, Telus, Visions, and Walmart.