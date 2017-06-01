Back in September, Plex DVR launched, giving you the ability to record and save any broadcasts that your HDHomeRun tuner and antenna had picked up. It was a Plex fan/cord cutter's dream. But now to sweeten things further, Plex has announced Live TV, which will be available to all Pass subscribers at no extra charge.

The biggest thing to note before going forward is that Live TV still requires a broadcast tuner, but the good news is that Plex has majorly increased the number of supported manufacturers that you can use — that means that you're no longer limited to an HDHomeRun. The company has also worked to make sure that this new service supports more than just U.S. OTA standards (Jason Williams, Director of Product and Growth, assured me that reaching a global audience was a priority). At launch, Live TV will also support multiple tuners in a single household for more recording and live viewing options. For those of you for whom this applies, that's great. If you're wondering what tuners will be supported, check out the table below or this link.

Windows Linux SHIELD macOS NAS North America (ATSC / QAM) WinTV-dualHD X X X WinTV-HVR-955Q X X WinTV-quadHD X X Digital TV for Xbox One X X AVerMedia AVerTV Volar Hybrid Q X X SiliconDust HDHR (all models X X X X X Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia TVButler 100TC X X X X* WinTV-dualHD X X X WinTV-soloHD X X WinTV-quadHD X X Freeview HD TV for Xbox One X X SiliconDust HDHR (all models X X X X X *Verify TVButler compatibility with the vendor; some NAS's have experienced issues

Also of note is that this will work with any digital antenna, so this leaves plenty of options open to you to decide which one is best for your situation. The engineers at Plex tested antennae from Mohu and HD Frequency, so that might be a good place to start if you're feeling a bit lost.

When you go into the Live TV section, you'll be greeted with a program guide. This will have what's on now, suggestions based on your previous recordings or library contents, and what's coming up later that Plex thinks you might be interested in. When you've selected something, you can choose to start recording or to watch live. You can also filter content based on genre, channel, and so on (for active shows and movies) — or you can search by voice.

The core DVR engine is also getting overhauled to offer some really awesome conflict management and scheduling priorities. If all of your tuners are set to record, but you want to watch something live, Plex will give you a notification to ask you how you want to proceed. There are also systems in place to handle the event that multiple people want to watch live TV on separate tuners, but one of those devices is currently recording. Mostly edge cases, but I like to see engineers thinking ahead.

All recordings are subject to advanced options, which should not surprise any veteran Plex user. You can control to which library the DVR will save (e.g. TV shows to the Shows library, movies to the Movies), which drive to save to (if multiple), whether or not to record partial airings, and how many minutes before and after the program's scheduled time to start/end recording. Also, everything that you save can be viewed anywhere (even outside of your home country) — you can even download this stuff to your mobile devices.

Plex is, suffice to say, one of my favorite services. The media server is reliable, packed with features, and compatible with everything I have in my house (both for the server itself and the clients). I use Plex a lot every day whether for movie night or streaming music to a speaker in every room. But this announcement of Live TV has me even more excited and glad to be a Pass subscriber. All streaming platforms will be supported, but only Android TV and iOS are available starting today. Android proper, Roku, Apple TV, and everything else will be coming in the few months or so, I'm told.