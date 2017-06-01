Nubia is a rather unknown quantity, but that hasn't stopped the Chinese manufacturer from announcing its latest phone, the Z17. If that name sounds a bit familiar to astute AP readers, that's because this is the first phone with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+. Who would have thought?
Other than the gorgeous color options (I love the blue one), what does this phone bring to the table? Here's what we know so far:
Specs
|Screen
|5.5"
|CPU
|Snapdragon 835
|Software
|Android v??; Nubia UI 5.0
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB UFS 2.1
|Cameras
|12MP/23MP f/1.8 2x zoom rear
|Battery
|3,200mAh; NeoCharge (QC 4+)
|Colors
|Aurora Blue, Black Gold, Obsidian Black, Solar Gold, Flame Red
So it seems that Nubia is really pushing this phone as a photography beast, as most companies seem do these days. The dual 12MP/23MP setup both sit behind f/1.8 lenses which, when combined with Nubia's AI imaging processing technology and its new NeoVision 7.0 "image search engine," should make for some great night/low-light photography.
The Z17 is also waterproof, a first for the company. The phone itself is supposedly constructed from a "glass metal material that combines the robustness of metal and the smoothness of glass." Whatever that means, I am intrigued. What's quite disappointing is that the rest of the spec sheet is only vaguely touched upon; we only know that the screen is 5.5" without word on resolution or what display panel is being used, the details on the front camera are scant, there is no mention of a fingerprint sensor (
even though I think I can make one out on the front of the phone nope, it's on the back), and we don't even know what version of Android this is shipping with (just that it runs Nubia UI 5.0, for what that's worth).
The other major thing about the Z17 is that it is the first device to launch with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+. I would have thought a more major smartphone player would have that honor (hell, even OnePlus), but who knows how this went down. Regardless, Z17 owners will be able to enjoy this via Nubia's NeoCharge technology (this company loves slapping the word "Neo" in front of everything), which is based around QC 4+.
The color options are quite nice and the storage/memory configuration is ridiculous. For RMB 3999 (~$587 USD), you can score a Snapdragon 835, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, and 8GB of RAM. That's not bad, though we have yet to see how the software handles.
Press Release
BEIJING, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading smartphone company Nubia has unveiled its latest premium flagship model, the Z17, at an event at the Beijing National Aquatics Center. One of the leaders in cell phone photography, nubia keeps driving the development in this field.
The highlight of the Z17 is the rear dual camera system which is comprised of 1.4um pixel size and F1.8 aperture lenses with resolutions of 12MP and 23MP respectively. Powered with the 1/2.55-inch flagship CMOS sensor, 0.03s ultra-fast focusing speed, AI technology and the NeoVision 7.0 image search engine, the Z17 generates gorgeous photos under all conditions. The camera's hybrid 2X zoom-in mode provides a powerful solution for taking night shots. The Z17 also supports remote synchronization with Wi-Fi, 3D photos, and macro shots.
The first outdoor waterproof phone from nubia, the Z17 utilizes the latest bezel-less screen technology and generates strong visual impacts for users. It is made of a sophisticated glass metal material that combines the robustness of metal and the smoothness of glass. Along with the extra-large 5.5-inch screen and a body that is up to 98% metal, the Z17 not only guarantees durability and a wider field of vision, but also makes it much easier to hold with an aRC curve edge.
Equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and UFS2.1 flash memory, the Z17 can access files faster and switch between applications easier than before. Through machine learning & ultra-memory technology, the Z17 uses the latest nubia UI 5.0 system and exclusive NeoSmart system, based on AI technology, to learn and predict users' behavior. Therefore, customers will enjoy the user experience more as the Z17 gets more familiar with them.
Armed with a 3200mAh high-density cell and NeoPower 3.0 power saving system, the Z17 provides battery life up to 2.4 days. Its NeoCharge quick charging technology, which is based on QC4+ from Qualcomm, can charge a battery to 50 percent of its full capacity within 20 minutes.
"By launching the new Z17, nubia demonstrates continued commitment to setting new performance standards and inspiring creative expression," said Ni Fei, GM of nubia smartphone.
Nubia announces the pricing for premier 8GB+128GB model will sell for RMB 3999 (about US$588). The Z17 will be available in aurora blue, black gold, obsidian black, solar gold, and flame red for customers.
