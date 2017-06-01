The holiday weekend may have come and gone already, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying a free movie by yourself, with your kiddos, or with whomever else you want. A Stork's Journey, a film that hasn't even hit theaters yet in the U.S., is up for grabs over on Google Play Movies & TV. Just tap the "Add to Library" button and you'll be good to go.

While I personally have no interest in this film, I wouldn't fault you for picking it up. Who would pass up an opportunity to keep yourself, your kids, and/or your guests entertained with the cutesy story and quirky characters? Plus, you can watch from the comfort of your couch.

Head on down to the source link to get started, or check out the IMDb page if you're interested in the cast. Enjoy!