Coffee is an integral part of so many people's lives, so it makes sense to make the brewing process more convenient. The folks at Behmor thought of this and created the Behmor Connected Coffee Brewer. The MSRP of $299 might have made it a bit out of reach for many consumers, but Groupon currently has this WiFi-toting machine for just $159.99 - a savings of around 46%.

The Behmor Connected Coffee Brewer sports a number of noteworthy features, such as a double-walled stainless steel carafe, a stainless steel water reservoir, a flat bottom filter gasket and gold filter, as well as pulsed water flow. You can also control temperatures between 190 and 210 degrees Fahrenheit and pre-soak coffee grounds for up to four minutes. And of course, since it's WiFi-connected, you can use the Behmor app to set the coffee's temperature, pre-soak the grounds, control the number of cups being brewed (up to eight), and more.

$159.99 is the lowest price for this brewer we've been able to find online; for reference, Amazon has it for $179.99. Shipping is free, as are returns. The site lists a 'limited time remaining' on this deal, so don't snooze if you want one.