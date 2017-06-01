Chromebooks are growing more and more popular in the classroom, due to their simplicity, cost, and easy management. ASUS already revealed a new Chromebook Flip at Computex 2017, replacing the original 2015 10" model. But now they have announced another laptop simply called 'Chromebook Flip' (great branding there, guys) aimed at schools.

Despite having the same name, this model (C213NA) has a few major differences from the standard Flip. First of all, this model is mostly black with a more rugged look. This one also has an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, instead of the ARM-based Rockchip processor that the other model has. The screen is slightly larger, at 11.6", with a higher resolution of 1600x900.

This model has plenty of options for connectivity - two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports (all of those are USB 3.0), a headset jack, and a microSD card slot. It also has two webcams - one on the keyboard, and one above the display. The lower camera is used to take pictures when the laptop is in tablet/tent mode, essentially working as a tablet back camera. As you can see in the video above, the Flip does appear to be user-serviceable, but it is unknown what components you will be able to upgrade.

ASUS has yet to reveal pricing or availability, but I would guess it will be slightly more expensive than the 10" 2017 Flip (which we also don't know the pricing for). This model will also ship with the Google Play Store.