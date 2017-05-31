Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 several months ago without the promised voice Bixby voice control. It said at the time the feature would be launched soon, but so far only the Korean-language version has rolled out. The company imposed a deadline of "spring" for the English launch, but the WSJ says we're still at least a few weeks away from release.

According to the new report, Samsung is having issues getting Bixby to understand all the little idiosyncrasies of English. It often fails to grasp the syntax and grammar of English, leading to commands that fail to trigger. That's not encouraging, especially considering Bixby is supposed to be more focused than other voice assistants. Bixby is designed to control apps by voice, and it has specifically tuning for each app. Just press the button (above), and tell it what you want the app to do.

The new internal launch window at Samsung is late June, but even that might slip if Bixby can't learn it some good English. In the meantime, you can use that Bixby button to launch the totally useless Bixby Home panel. Even if you don't want to, you'll hit the button by accident. Enjoy.