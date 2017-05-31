The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are pretty fantastic phones, but until now, they were only available to purchase from a carrier if you were in the United States. Pre-orders for the unlocked models started earlier this month, but now you can buy them from a variety of retailers.

Buying an unlocked S8 in the US is a bit complicated, so bear with me here. There are two unlocked variants for sale in the US - the actual US unlocked model, and the International unlocked model. The international models are a bit more expensive, and support different bands than the US models.

Both should work just fine on most LTE networks in United States, but only the US models support both GSM and CDMA networks. So if you are on Verizon, Sprint, or another CDMA carrier, the International model will not work.

Without further ado, here are all the places you can buy the International and US unlocked models:

Let us know in the comments if you find the unlocked models sold somewhere else, and we'll add it to this post.