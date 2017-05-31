NVIDIA mostly focuses on the SHIELD Android TV these days, but it hasn't forgotten about the SHIELD Tablet. After getting the device updated to Nougat in February, NVIDIA has sent out two small updates. That includes today's v5.2 update. The changelog shows nothing major, but it's nice of NVIDIA to keep this tablet up-to-date.
Here's the changelog for the v5.2 OTA.
- Fixes to GPS crash
- Improved compatibility with non-standard chargers
- Overall stability & security optimizations
- Update to Android Security Patch Level April 1, 2017
The charger item might be the most notable. The SHIELD Tablet was always a little weird about chargers. Note, this update is rolling out the the SHIELD Tablet and the SHIELD Tablet K1, which is essentially the same device. Both have the same changelog and version number.
Comments