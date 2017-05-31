Puerto Rico, despite being a territory of the United States, is often treated as a separate country by businesses. Until now, the online Google Store was not available on the island, but that changes today.

Google has updated the Google Store country picker to include Puerto Rico. In addition, the support document listing product availability by country has been updated with mentions of the island. Currently, only the Google Pixel, Daydream View, Samsung Chromebook Plus, and various accessories are available for purchase.

Still, at least Puerto Rico residents can now buy an unlocked Pixel straight from Google. You can view the island's Google Store at the source link below.