Google says people like art, and it would know. There are more than 500 million art-related searches on Google every month. The team from Google Arts & Culture got together with the search team to make these results more than just a list of images and Wikipedia links. Now, you'll see high-resolution collections, knowledge panels, better indoor Street View experiences, and more.

The improvements are split into two distinct parts. If you head over to Google and do a search for an artist or artwork, the search engine will better understand how to help you explore the topic. You get an interactive knowledge panel with information on artists, related works, and more. There are also high-resolution images that you can zoom in to get a better look at.

Google Street View is also getting some more art-friendly features. Specifically, the indoor Street View museum experiences. Google used machine learning to scan the walls of participating museums and identify works of art. When wandering through these places on the web and mobile app, you will see handy annotations next to each piece. Clicking on them takes you to a new page with more info and high-resolution images for zooming in close.

Both these features are rolling out to users now. Keep an eye out.