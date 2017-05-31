It's Wednesday, which means it's time for an app sales post. Astute readers will have noticed that Monday was missing one like this one, but due to Memorial Day, I did not get around to compiling one for you all. In that vein, I hope that everyone enjoyed the holiday weekend and that you're ready for some more apps! Today's list is quite long due to the amount of time that's passed since Friday. So let's get going, shall we?

The 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.

As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.

Free

Apps

  1. Maths Dictionary(Xhosa) - $4.49 -> Free; 4 hours left
  2. Password Saver - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Currency Converter Easily - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Cuentos Infantiles Vol.1 - $2.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  6. Weight Checker PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  7. News by Notifications PRO - $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
  8. QR Code Reader PRO - $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Gate Of Heroes - $2.37 -> Free; 4 hours left
  2. Infinity Dungeon Evolution - $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  3. Survival Online GO - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Clown Land Adventure Full - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Coin Princess V - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Ninja Knight - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Onirim - Solitaire Card Game - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. UniVR Pixel Runner - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. Hexasmash Pro - $2.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. MNUM - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Annabelle UI - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Carved Icon Pack - $1.50 -> Free; 4 days left
  3. Carved Light Icon Pack - $1.50 -> Free; 4 days left
  4. ColorDroid Icon Pack - $1.15 -> Free; 4 days left
  5. Neon Icon Pack - $1.15 -> Free; 4 days left
  6. TechnoCons - $1.15 -> Free; 4 days left
  7. BFS Theme for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Black & White for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Dream Score - S8 Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. Iron Mist for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  12. Sandy Sunset for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  13. All-Round Kustom Clock Widget - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  14. FlatMat Weather icon set - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  15. Tabby - AIO Material Widget - $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
  16. Tiny Crown for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  17. Six Black Theme + Icons - $0.99 -> Free; Time left unknown

Apps of the Week

  1. Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder (Pro) - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
  2. Causality - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)

Sale

Apps

  1. Distant Suns (max) - $5.99 -> $2.99; 4 hours left
  2. DroidMote Server - $3.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
  3. The Big Lunar Calendar - $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  4. Wifi Analyzer Pro - $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  5. Arabic Verb Conjugator Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  6. PDF Utility - $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  7. Screenshot Pro (License) - $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  8. Arabic Teacher Pro - $6.49 -> $3.99; 5 days left
  9. Pro Map Coordinates - $9.99 -> $4.99; 5 days left
  10. AnatomyMapp - $14.99 -> $9.99; 7 days left
  11. LayerPaint HD - $6.99 -> $4.49; 7 days left
  12. GalleryVault Pro Key - $6.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
  13. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap - $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  14. Time Planet FX Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

 

Games

  1. One Day : The Sun Disappeared - $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. eTABU PRO - $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
  3. Templar Battleforce RPG - $9.99 -> $4.99; 4 days left
  4. EnbornX - $4.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Math Effect Full - $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. The Ghost Town - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. ホムのどたばた錬金工房 OFFLINE - $4.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  8. Endless Fables (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  9. Gardens Inc. 3 (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  10. Hills Legend - $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. Mental Hospital IV - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. Rencounter - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  13. Vampire Legends (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  14. TDE Moon of Blood - $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  15. TDE Moon of Death - $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  16. TDE Moon of Vengeance - $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  17. 1849: Gold Edition - $5.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
  18. Passing Tiles - $3.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  19. Peppa Pig: Party Time - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  20. The Dreamatorium 2 - $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  21. Warhammer 40,000: Regicide - $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. AMOLED mnml XL S8 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 hours left
  2. Clean Calendar Widget Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. Animus UI Theme - $1.98 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Animus 2.0 Brotherhood - $1.88 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. ctOS UI Full Version - $1.98 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Game of Life Live Wallpaper - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. BERLIN Digital Clock Widget - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  8. LONDON Next Launcher 3D Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  9. LONDON Poweramp skin - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  10. MAGNOLIA Go Locker Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  11. MAGNOLIA Luxury Clock Widget - $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  12. MAGNOLIA Next Launcher 3D Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  13. MAGNOLIA Poweramp skin - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  14. NEW YORK Designer Clock Widget - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  15. NEW YORK Next Launcher Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  16. NEW YORK Poweramp skin - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  17. ROYCE Next Launcher 3D Theme - $2.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  18. TRIADA Next Launcher 3D Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  19. TRILUS Go Locker Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  20. TRILUS Luxury Clock Widget - $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  21. TRILUS Next Launcher 3D Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  22. TRILUS Poweramp skin - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  23. TRIQUA Next Launcher 3D Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. طب النبوي Prophet Medicine PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. I Am Rich Premium - $399.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  3. Toilet Simulator PRO - $399.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Hidden Camera Detector AdsFREE - $2.49 -> $1.49; 1 day left
  5. Mind Catcher - $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  6. Breathe! Quit Smoking GOLD - $3.49 -> $1.99; 3 days left
  7. Forager's Buddy Pro Key - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. Auto Optimizer - $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  9. Beam Tools - $1.65 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  10. Bikini Body Weight Loss - $6.27 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
  11. Busybox X Pro [Root] - $21.99 -> $10.99; Time left not specified
  12. Cardiac Coherence - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  13. Duck Hunting App With Diagrams - $9.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  14. Luna VIP Betting Tips - $99.90 -> $49.90; Time left not specified
  15. Shogi Live 2017 January-June - $8.49 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
  16. Superuser X - $21.99 -> $10.99; Time left not specified
  17. Vargo Anesthesia Mega App - $79.99 -> $59.99; Time left not specified