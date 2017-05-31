Article Contents
It's Wednesday, which means it's time for an app sales post. Astute readers will have noticed that Monday was missing one like this one, but due to Memorial Day, I did not get around to compiling one for you all. In that vein, I hope that everyone enjoyed the holiday weekend and that you're ready for some more apps! Today's list is quite long due to the amount of time that's passed since Friday. So let's get going, shall we?
The 10-cent weekly sales are not usually valid in the U.S. Other countries like the U.K., Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Australia are eligible. Be sure to check if your country is included.
As always, the free apps will remain in your library unless you uninstall them within the Play Store's refund window. It's just like buying an app in that regard. And the time remaining on the sales is accurate as of this writing.
Free
Apps
- Maths Dictionary(Xhosa) - $4.49 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Password Saver - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Currency Converter Easily - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Cuentos Infantiles Vol.1 - $2.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Weight Checker PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- News by Notifications PRO - $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- QR Code Reader PRO - $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Gate Of Heroes - $2.37 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Infinity Dungeon Evolution - $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Survival Online GO - $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Clown Land Adventure Full - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Coin Princess V - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Ninja Knight - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Onirim - Solitaire Card Game - $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- UniVR Pixel Runner - $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Hexasmash Pro - $2.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- MNUM - $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Annabelle UI - Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Carved Icon Pack - $1.50 -> Free; 4 days left
- Carved Light Icon Pack - $1.50 -> Free; 4 days left
- ColorDroid Icon Pack - $1.15 -> Free; 4 days left
- Neon Icon Pack - $1.15 -> Free; 4 days left
- TechnoCons - $1.15 -> Free; 4 days left
- BFS Theme for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Black & White for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Dream Score - S8 Icon Pack - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Iron Mist for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Sandy Sunset for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- All-Round Kustom Clock Widget - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- FlatMat Weather icon set - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Tabby - AIO Material Widget - $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Tiny Crown for KLWP - $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Six Black Theme + Icons - $0.99 -> Free; Time left unknown
Apps of the Week
- Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder (Pro) - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
- Causality - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- Distant Suns (max) - $5.99 -> $2.99; 4 hours left
- DroidMote Server - $3.49 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- The Big Lunar Calendar - $1.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Wifi Analyzer Pro - $2.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Arabic Verb Conjugator Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- PDF Utility - $2.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- Screenshot Pro (License) - $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Arabic Teacher Pro - $6.49 -> $3.99; 5 days left
- Pro Map Coordinates - $9.99 -> $4.99; 5 days left
- AnatomyMapp - $14.99 -> $9.99; 7 days left
- LayerPaint HD - $6.99 -> $4.49; 7 days left
- GalleryVault Pro Key - $6.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap - $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Time Planet FX Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- One Day : The Sun Disappeared - $3.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- eTABU PRO - $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Templar Battleforce RPG - $9.99 -> $4.99; 4 days left
- EnbornX - $4.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Math Effect Full - $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- The Ghost Town - $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- ホムのどたばた錬金工房 OFFLINE - $4.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Endless Fables (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Gardens Inc. 3 (Full) - $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Hills Legend - $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Mental Hospital IV - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Rencounter - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Vampire Legends (Full) - $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- TDE Moon of Blood - $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- TDE Moon of Death - $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- TDE Moon of Vengeance - $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- 1849: Gold Edition - $5.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- Passing Tiles - $3.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Peppa Pig: Party Time - $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- The Dreamatorium 2 - $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Warhammer 40,000: Regicide - $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- AMOLED mnml XL S8 - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 hours left
- Clean Calendar Widget Pro - $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Animus UI Theme - $1.98 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Animus 2.0 Brotherhood - $1.88 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- ctOS UI Full Version - $1.98 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- BERLIN Digital Clock Widget - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- LONDON Next Launcher 3D Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- LONDON Poweramp skin - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- MAGNOLIA Go Locker Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- MAGNOLIA Luxury Clock Widget - $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- MAGNOLIA Next Launcher 3D Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- MAGNOLIA Poweramp skin - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- NEW YORK Designer Clock Widget - $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- NEW YORK Next Launcher Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- NEW YORK Poweramp skin - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- ROYCE Next Launcher 3D Theme - $2.49 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- TRIADA Next Launcher 3D Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- TRILUS Go Locker Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- TRILUS Luxury Clock Widget - $4.49 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- TRILUS Next Launcher 3D Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- TRILUS Poweramp skin - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- TRIQUA Next Launcher 3D Theme - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- طب النبوي Prophet Medicine PRO - $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- I Am Rich Premium - $399.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Toilet Simulator PRO - $399.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Hidden Camera Detector AdsFREE - $2.49 -> $1.49; 1 day left
- Mind Catcher - $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Breathe! Quit Smoking GOLD - $3.49 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Forager's Buddy Pro Key - $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Auto Optimizer - $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Beam Tools - $1.65 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Bikini Body Weight Loss - $6.27 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
- Busybox X Pro [Root] - $21.99 -> $10.99; Time left not specified
- Cardiac Coherence - $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Duck Hunting App With Diagrams - $9.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Luna VIP Betting Tips - $99.90 -> $49.90; Time left not specified
- Shogi Live 2017 January-June - $8.49 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- Superuser X - $21.99 -> $10.99; Time left not specified
- Vargo Anesthesia Mega App - $79.99 -> $59.99; Time left not specified
