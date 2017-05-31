multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies

Android Police coverage: [No Objection] Capcom's Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies is out on the Play Store

Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies is Capcom's latest port to Android from the Nintendo DS Ace Attorney franchise. While iOS saw this release 3 years ago, it would appear Android users finally get to lavish in its glory. If you are unfamiliar with the series, this is a courtroom-themed adventure game where you play a lawyer whose job it is to investigate and solve cases. Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies is an upfront paid game that can be purchased for $19.99.

There are no "Objections." to the latest entry in the Ace Attorney series. Become a lawyer and solve the case. Your client's life is in your hands. In addition to the main game (Episodes 1 through 5), the Special Episode and costume set add-ons are also included with the purchase of this app.

Pokémon: Magikarp Jump

Android Police coverage: [Hands-on] Pokémon: Magikarp Jump, a solid spin-off that revolves around an often forgotten about Pokémon

You wouldn't think it, but Pokémon: Magikarp Jump is a solid effort from The Pokemon Company. Sure, it may not be anywhere near as deep as a mainline Pokémon game, but what it offers is a fun and casual experience that just about anyone can enjoy. Mainly you collect and battle many different Magikarp by way of seeing whose jumps the highest. You can pick up Pokémon: Magikarp Jump for free, though it does contain in-app purchases that run as high as $34.99 per item.

What is this world coming to?! It's a Pokémon game all about the weakest Pokémon ever—Magikarp. Anyone can play this simple game in their spare time to create the most majestic Magikarp ever in this official Pokémon app. Many surprising events lie in store for this pathetic Pokémon. But don't worry—it'll just keep on jumping until it can jump no more.

Reckless Getaway 2

Android Police coverage: Pixelbite's Reckless Getaway 2 races onto the Play Store

Pixelbite has finally brought us a sequel to their popular racing game Reckless Getaway. This time around the gameplay takes place in open world maps filled with challenges and a ton of cops. As you race around each of these maps, it is up to you to figure out how to survive the constant onslaught of cops that are trying to stop you. The longer you survive, the more coins you can pick up during play. Reckless Getaway 2 can be installed for free with the inclusion of in-app purchases that range up to $2.99 per item.

It ain’t no cakewalk topping the most-wanted list. It takes hard work and a sweet ride… Dodge the heat and don’t get dead.

Free-roaming levels

Loads of epic cars to unlock

Simple controls

Pretty awesome graphics and physics

Goat Simulator Payday

Android Police coverage: Goat Simulator PayDay arrives on Android in a stolen car

The Goat Simulator series has seen quite a few different adaptations, spanning from zombie themes to space exploration. Well, it would appear that there is one more title to add to the list, Goat Simulator Payday. The prominent theme of this particular title is, of course, the inclusion of the mechanics found in the popular Payday series. What that means, is that this is a mashup of purposefully wonky Goat Simulator gameplay with Payday's bank robbery theme. Goat Simulator Payday is an upfront priced game that costs $4.99. As a premium release, there are no advertisements or in-app purchases present.

Goat Simulator: Payday is the most criminally realistic goat simulation yet. Starring 4 new main thugs - A flying flamingo, a wheelchairing dolphin, a spitting camel and a goat that’s just really handsome. Use PRANKNET © to find your new crew some smash & grab heists, then blast away your stolen cash on different things. Mostly masks. Okay only masks. Dodge the police by stealing and driving other people’s cars, because it’s too expensive to buy your own.

Prison Architect: Mobile

Android Police coverage: Paradox Interactive have released Prison Architect: Mobile for good behavior

Prison Architect: Mobile is the latest PC game to be ported to Android. If you are unfamiliar with the title, this is a mix of simulation, management, and strategy game mechanics very reminiscent of Dungeon Keeper, Dwarf Fortress, and Theme Hospital. You essentially build a prison in order to keep it running smoothly by constant micromanagement. Prison Architect: Mobile is offered as a free download that includes a trial mode and one Prison Story. The rest of the game can be unlocked with an in-app purchase of $14.99.

Escape from reality but not from your custom-made jail. Prison Architect: Mobile challenges you to build and manage a maximum security prison, from laying out cell blocks and inmate facilities, to managing staff pay and prisoner morale. From layout to execution (literally, in some cases), you are the architect, the warden, and the enforcer. Prison designs will include basic necessities like cells, canteens, guard rooms, and infrastructure, but players can also include features like solitary confinement, workout areas, and even an execution chamber.

Zombie Gunship Survival

Android Police coverage: Zombie Gunship: Survival lays down covering fire for its arrival in the Play Store

Zombie Gunship Survival is a game where you mow down zombies with your AC-130 aircraft. An ingenious premise if there ever was one. Essentially you are tasked with building up your zombie-free base while outfitting your aircraft with the latest upgrades. You can pick up Zombie Gunship Survival for free, though there are advertisements and in-app purchases that run as high as $149.99 per item.

FOLLOW-UP TO THE #1 TOP-GROSSING SHOOTER, ZOMBIE GUNSHIP. Experience the power of an AC-130 aircraft and annihilate zombies in this intense shooter. With a devastating apocalypse having broken out, defend humanity from the skies while building a shelter on the ground to keep out the undead. High-definition visuals and realistic weaponry await – the fate of humanity is in your hands.

PES2017 -PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER-

Android Police coverage: KONAMI's PES2017 Pro Evolution Soccer fast breaks onto the Play Store

Konami has been on a downward projection in gaming for a few years now. While it is a shame to see a once popular developer fall to the wayside, it is nice to see that they still support and release new games in the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise. This year's release of PES2017 is exactly what you would expect out of the franchise on mobile. So while that does mean plenty of great soccer simulation gameplay, it also means there are a bunch of advertisements and in-app purchases to contend with. To be exact, the IAPs run as high as $99.99 per item, and there are plenty of wait timers scattered about in order to draw you ever closer to paying for the temporary removal of these unnecessary roadblocks.

Take total control of every action on the field in a way that only the PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER franchise can deliver. Natural player movements, precision passing, and in-depth tactics bring the true experience of the beautiful game to your mobile device. Controller actions have been optimized to make playing on your mobile device feel as smooth and exciting as a PES action game should. Utilize PES "Advanced" controls for precise passing and controlled shooting. "Classic" virtual pad controls are also available. Master your technique and feel the excitement of scoring the winning goal in the ultimate action soccer game.

Family Feud® Live!

Android Police coverage: It's time to play... Family Feud Live! (just kidding, this game sucks)

Ugh, did we really need a Family Feud game, especially one that has a freaking monthly subscription fee? Yeah, you heard me right, there is a $4.99 monthly fee for VIP status. Sure, it may not be required, but your play is hampered without it. While you may be asking yourself what it is you receive with this VIP status, it really isn't all that much. You see, Family Feud Live! limits how many rounds you can play by creating a ticket system. You are supplied very few tickets, which means if you want more, (which are required to play) you have to pay this monthly fee. Now, I do not know about you guys, but I find little draw to a trivia style game with this type of monetization model.

Play Family Feud any way you’d like. With 4 game modes to choose from, there’s something there for everyone. Answer the best Feud Surveys and play in the best gameshow game ever. Master the questions and grab all the coins for yourself. If you’d rather play Fast Money Rounds, you can win more coins per minute. Get a bonus if your score reaches 200 points, just like in the show. Prove that you’re the ultimate Feuder to win huge coin prizes and medal awards. Play against the best of the best to get the gold medal. Pick someone to play and chat in friendly games together. With over 1.5 million new friends made while playing, Family Feud Live is the best way to connect with someone YOU want to play with.

Space RPG 3

It would appear that the first two games in this series were pulled from the Play Store for the art being too derivative of another game. Thankfully Space RPG 3 does not suffer from this issue, ensuring that it will be available for plenty of time to come. If you are unfamiliar with the gameplay, this is a space exploration RPG that concentrates mainly on space battle action. It is also worth noting that Space RPG 3 is a premium release that you can purchase upfront for $1.49. There are of course no advertisements or in-app purchases included with this purchase.

The next game in the Space RPG series. As this is a new release, you would be doing me a huge favour by reporting all bugs to Google or emailing me directly. Thanks.

A sprawling universe with over 100 star systems to explore

Dozens of ship types, weapons and more upgrades than ever.

Visible weapons and constraint turret arcs, for a more in-depth outfitting experience and more tactical gameplay.

Beautiful space themed artwork

Exciting space battle action. Fight pirates, aliens, and more.

TWO main campaign stories and a variety of secret side missions, for extra replay-ability.

Improved AI behaviour

Improved endgame conquering features

Store your ships in your own garage at your space station.

There is even a race track in this one

Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels

Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels is exactly what its name suggests. This is a digital version of the popular tabletop game. Typically this is a quickly paced card game for two players. Each turn you take or trade a card, in order to sell as many goods as you can for the highest profit. A comprehensive tutorial is offered at the beginning of the game, for those that are worried about the rules being too abstract. You can grab Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels for $2.99 and there are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with the download.

Jaipur is a fast-paced card game for two players with a blend of tactics, risk and luck. You are one of the most powerful traders in Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan. You and your opponent duel to demonstrate to the Maharajah that you can earn a greater profit than your competition. At the end of a round, one player receives the Maharajah's seal of excellence, and the first player to earn two seals of excellence wins the privilege of being invited to the Maharajah’s court.

The Quest - Thor's Hammer

Much like the first person dungeon crawlers of old, The Quest - Thor's Hammer is a turn-based RPG that plays out in a first person view. This is an expansion for the original game, but luckily it can be played as a stand-alone title if you do not already own it. It is also worth noting that this expansion is intended for low-level players. That means this expansion makes a great starting point for a new player. It is also a great excuse to start a new character, for existing players. You can get The Quest - Thor's Hammer for $2.99 upfront. There are no advertisements or in-app purchases included with this purchase.

An expansion by Zarista Games. The Quest - Thor's Hammer is an expansion to The Quest, a beautifully hand-drawn open world role playing game with old school grid-based movement and turn based combat. This expansion has been designed for low level characters. Best experienced with a newly created one. After enabling the expansion, you can explore new areas and adventures. However, if you don't have The Quest, you can also play the expansion as a standalone game.

RAYFORCE

Those of you unfamiliar with RAYFORCE, this is a classic top-down shoot 'em up. TAITO originally released the game in the arcade way back in 1994. While its age does show, the gameplay is still the same, meaning it still rocks. Trust me, if you enjoy any type of shmup, this port is most definitely a solid pickup on Android. It is also worth pointing out that the game is on sale for $4.99 until its sequel RayCrisis is released this summer. After the sale, RAYFORCE will go back up to its intended price of $6.99. Keep in mind that this is a premium purchase, so that does mean there are no advertisements or in-app purchases present.

TAITO is famous for arcade shooting games, and the RAY trilogy is one of the most beloved series. Ever since the 1993 release of the trilogy's first installment, RAYFORCE, fans have been thrilled by the game's cinematic visuals and gorgeous layered raster scrolling graphics. RAYFORCE became a 2D shooting instant classic, and now it's available for Android.

Youtubers Life - Gaming

There are not many of us who will ever see enough money to make a living being a Youtube gaming video blogger. That is why Youtubers Life - Gaming is the perfect game for those of us who have the interest but not the drive. You see, you get to simulate what a life of a streamer is like. That means building subscribers, creating and editing videos, even decorating your new abode that you just purchased with your ever expanding wealth. Putting all of that aside, the best part about this game is the fact that it is an upfront paid title. You can pick Youtubers Life - Gaming up today for $8.99 with little worry of any included advertisements or in-app purchases.

Youtubers Life is the ultimate life simulation/tycoon videogame in which you can effortfully become the world’s greatest gaming video blogger in history by editing videos, expanding the amount of fans and turning yourself into a wealthy fellow. Create your character —customize it as you wish, there are thousands of hillarous combinations— and start making your first broadcasts in the cozy room at your parents’ where you have grown up since you were little. Record gameplay sessions, buy new and classic consoles, keep an eye on daily tasks, and socialize yourself to increase your popularity while you have to deal with fans, friends, family and time management.

The Layered Forest

The Layered Forest is an interesting take on your standard turn-based RPG. It utilizes randomly generated levels and plays much like a roguelike. There are two modes of play, and endless mode as well as a story mode that see you traveling to the center of a mystical forest. The best part about The Layered Forest is the fact that it is free. There are advertisements present between rounds, but they are not all that intrusive. There are also no in-app purchases present, which is nice to see but does mean the ads will be irremovable.

The Layered Forest is a 2D turn based RPG where you take control of a sorcerer who journeys to the center of a large forest that has mysteriously taken over a large part of the country. The game takes place in a fantasy world filled with all kinds of unique monsters. The forest consists of random generated levels which will grow both in size and difficulty where you will encounter various fantasy monsters.