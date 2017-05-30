Today Samsung announced that it has released the Galaxy J3 Pro in India. The phone is a low-to-midrange device with no exciting specifications to speak of, save one. It is launching with Android 5.1 Lollipop. This is noteworthy almost to the point of humor, as Lollipop is now two major updates behind and a year old.
There's no telling if this is just a result of delays or an intentional move on Samsung's part, but it's surprising to see such an old version of Android on a new phone. Typically Google won't put its seal of approval on something so out of date, so there must be some mitigating circumstances around the phone's release. Perhaps it suffered a drawn-out regulatory approval process, or a retailer asked for a delay. The SoC might not have more recent drivers and Samsung could have gotten some sort of exemption. Or it might simply not ship with Google Play services.
If you do happen to be interested, for some reason, the device is available now at Indian retailer Flipkart for Rs. 7,990. It includes "Make for India" features (I swear that's what they call it in the press release) like Ultra Data Saving mode and a special mode for biking. The chipset in the device is made by a company called Spreadtrum, which Samsung has also used for the J3, Galaxy Grand Prime, and Galaxy Tab 3 V. Not an impressive lineage, but it isn't meant to be a high-end device. It does have a 720p AMOLED display, dual SIM support, and a decent sized 2600mAh battery so it may end up being popular at that price point.
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro available on Flipkart
on 30-05-2017
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro is now available on online shopping portal Flipkart. Galaxy J3 Pro takes forward the successful legacy of J series, the largest selling smartphone range in India. It reinforces Samsung India’s focus to offer innovative and differentiated products across different price segments and channels.
Galaxy J3 Pro comes loaded with Samsung’s unique ‘Make for India’ features such as Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode and S bike mode. UDS helps consumers save up to 50% mobile data, while S bike mode encourages responsible riding.
“Galaxy J3 Pro delivers powerful performance, outstanding display and also packs in consumer-centric features developed at our R&D centers in India. This launch will give Flipkart consumers the opportunity to buy ‘Galaxy J Series’ which is the largest selling range in India,” said Mr. Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.
Superior Performance
Galaxy J3 Pro offers advanced performance with its 1.5 GHz Quad Core processor and 2GB RAM which make multi-tasking easy. Consumers can also benefit from blazing fast experiences on popular games and other resource intensive applications. The device features 16GB internal memory which can further be extended up to 128 GB to ensure that consumers have enough space to store videos, music and images.
Bright and Vibrant Display
Galaxy J3 Pro comes with a large 5-inch HD super AMOLED screen which provides an immersive experience whether you are browsing, watching videos or surfing the web at blazing fast 4G speed, bringing life to the content and enhancing consumers’ viewing satisfaction. Galaxy J3 Pro’s excellent contrast ratio produces superior imagery with deeper blacks, brighter whites, and more vivid colors, while the large display facilitates better viewing experience of multimedia content.
Classy Imaging Capabilities
Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro’s 8 mega-pixel rear camera with an f2.2 aperture allows users to capture high quality, crisp and detailed photographs, while its 5 mega-pixel front camera provides great video calling and selfie experience. Galaxy J3 Pro is a great shooter that takes detailed, professional, in-focus, and well-lit photos.
Price and Availability
The product will be priced at Rs. 7,990 and available in three colour options of gold, black, and white.
Galaxy J3 Pro Product Specifications
Network
LTE: 850, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300
WCDMA: 850, 900, 1800, 1900/2100
GSM: 850, 900, 1800, 1900
Processor
1.5 GHz Quad Core Processor Spreadtrum
Display
5” HD sAMOLED Display (1280×720)
OS
Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
Camera
8MP AF w/ LED Flash +5MP
Additional Features
Auto, Beauty Face, Continuous Shot, HDR (High Dynamic Range), Panorama, Pro, Selfie, Sports, Sound & Shot
Video
Recorder: HD (1280×720) | @30fps
Playback: FHD (1920×1080) | @30fps
Formats: MP4,M4V,3GP,3G2,WMV,ASF,AVI,FLV,MKV,WEBM
Codecs:H.263, H.264(AVC), MPEG4,VC-1, Sorenson Spark,MP43,WMV7,WMV8,VP8,VP9,H.265(HEVC)
Audio
Format:MP3,M4A,3GA,AAC,OGG,OGA,WAV,WMA,AMR,AWB,FLAC,MID,MIDI,XMF,MXMF,IMY,RTTTL,RTX,OTA
Codecs: MP3,AMR-NB,AMR-B,AAC,AAC+,eAAC+,WMA,Vorbis,FLAC,Opus
Sensors
Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor
Connectivity
BT 4.0, USB 2.0, GPS, Glonass
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct
Memory
16GB (ROM) + 2GB (RAM) micro SD up to 128 GB
Dimension
142.3 x 71 x 7.9mm, 138 g
PC Sync
Smart Switch
Others
Dual SIM
Battery
2600mAh
