Computex is a pretty exciting event for PC enthusiasts - already we've seen major new product launches from chipset companies and PC manufacturers. But there are a few other tech products being shown off at the event not related to computers. The newest entry in ASUS' line of Android tablets, the Zenpad 3S 8.0, has been spotted on the show floor.

Just by looking at the tablet's specifications, there are several improvements over last year's ZenPad 3S 10, which we reviewed previously. The 8.0 is powered by a Snapdragon 652 processor, wheras the 10 was using a Mediatek 8176 CPU. In addition, this model will ship with Android 7.1 Nougat, with its larger cousin still stuck on 6.0 Marshmallow.

The 3S 8.0 also has a 7.9" 2K display, 5MP front camera, and 13MP back camera. Depending on what model you buy, you will get either 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The tablet seems to have a rather small battery, at just 4,680mAh, but maybe the power-efficient Snapdragon processor will help with battery life.